Styrian GP replaces Finnish GP in MotoGP 2021 calendar

The cancellation of the Finnish Grand Prix to be held on August 8 was forced due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as well as resulting travel complications to Finland.

In its place the Styrian GP comes in, even as the number of races for the 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship season -- 21 - remains the same.

However, Dorna Sports, the commercial rights holder of the FIM MotoGP World Championship, has announced an extended five-year agreement with the Grand Prix of Finland, assuring the stunning new KymiRing a place on the calendar until at least 2026.

"The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports announce the cancellation of the 2021 Grand Prix of Finland. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as resulting travel complications to Finland, have obliged the cancellation of the event.

In addition, the FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports are thrilled to announce the Grand Prix of Styria will be added to the 2021 calendar. The event will take place at the Red Bull Ring circuit from August 6 to 8 the weekend preceding the Austrian Grand Prix," a joint statement from the organisers said.

The Styrian Grand Prix was first held in 2020, with a history-making premier class race cementing its place in the history books alongside the Austrian Grand Prix.

In more good news for fans, in agreement with local authorities and whilst adhering to all required health protocols, both the Styrian and Austrian Grands Prix expect to welcome a limited number of spectators back through the doors this season to enjoy the best of MotoGP at one of the most beautiful tracks in the world -- the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

The addition of Styrian Grand Prix to the calendar also means a double-header in Austria with the Motorrad Grand Prix von Osterreich scheduled to be held in the following weekend at the same circuit in Spielberg.

(With Dorna Sports inputs)