Superbike Championship heads to Qatar for last round

Bengaluru/Doha, Ocotber 30: The World Superbike Championship (WSBK) heads to Qatar for the final round of the series to be held from Thursday to Saturday (November 2 to 4).

The 5.3km Losail International Circuit, which is the only night-race of the season, will once again bring curtains to the season in which Jonathan Rea has already been crowned the champion.

The British rider heads to Qatar on the back of a stunning performance in Spain, taking his first every victory around the Jerez circuit, which then became a double victory.

Losail is now the only circuit where the Northern Irishman is yet to win, but if his pace in Jerez is anything to go by, this would not be the case for long.

Holding the race, pole and circuit record around Qatar, the Kawasaki rider has a good feeling with his ZX-10RR and will be out with a point to prove this weekend. He will also be chasing down the record of the most points scored in one season - currently held by Colin Edwards taking 552 in 2002.

Sitting in joint second position in the world championship standings is Chaz Davies (Aruba.it Racing - Ducati), who is the man to beat around Losail.

On the other side of the battle, Tom Sykes (Kawasaki Racing Team) heads to a track which has welcomed some consistent results for the Brit, with five podiums and seven top five finishes to his name.

It changes when the sun goes down goes the saying and set under the stunning floodlights, Losail would not let anything hide in the shadows, and stunning on track battles are guaranteed around the circuit.