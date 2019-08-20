Suzuki's Joan Mir to sit out of British MotoGP

The Spanish rider suffered an accident at the last test in Brno which forced him to miss the Austrian GP and have a two-week-long period of recovery.

The Mallorcan had been expected to return to MotoGP at Silverstone, yet he has not made a full recovery and, with his training also limited, his team announced via a statement Mir will sit out.

"In the end, I am not able to be in Silverstone for the next race and it is a real pity," Mir said. "But that's how things are, and the first priority has to be my health.

"After the accident, I spent several weeks resting, first in the hospital and then at home.

"I have started to walk but, after the tests, it seems that I am still not 100 per cent, so the doctors have determined that it is better to continue with my rehabilitation."

Team manager Davide Brivio added, "It's a big pity that Joan (Mir) has to miss the Silverstone race as well, but we feel that it is very important for him to recover fully and get back to being 100 per cent fit. After having discussed with the doctors following his checks, we took the decision together that he will miss the Grand Prix of Great Britain and instead get back on the bike next week."

Mir's replacement -- test rider Guintoli -- is currently completing an official test at the Finnish circuit of Kymiring near Kouvola.

