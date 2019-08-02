English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Team Mahindra Adventure's Gaurav Gill wins third Dakshin Dare title in style

By
Gaurav Gill (R) with his co-driver Musa Sherif (L) with the winners trophies
Gaurav Gill (R) with his co-driver Musa Sherif (L) with the winner's trophies

Hubli, Aug 2: Team Mahindra Adventure's ace driver Gaurav Gill returned to reclaim the Dakshin Dare title, winning the gruelling rally for the third time here late on Thursday (August 1).

Gill, conquered the special stages in the 4-day long route from Bangalore to Hubli in 04:51:49.001 hours. Overall, he covered a distance of close to 2,000 kms.

The JK Tyre-sponsored rallyist holds the unique distinction of winning the country's most prestigious cross-country rallying every time that he has entered into it.

Gaurav, six-time INRC champion, proved his mettle once again as he came out on top in seven stages out of the nine special stages.

Accompanied by his trusted co-driver Musa Sherif, he won all the three stages on the opening day, clocking a time of 45:45.053 minutes. He fell back on the second day, losing both the stages to his teammate Philippos Mathai (with co-driver PVS Murthy).

Going into the third day, he was trailing by 00:47.261 seconds but that didn't deter him. He roared back into the front by claiming the two stages of Day 3 to take a handy lead of 6:42.383 minutes.

With such a huge lead, it was near to impossible for anyone to catch Gaurav on the final day. The three-time APRC champion lived up to his reputation on the final day too, clocking around a minute less than his closest competitor to sign off in style.

"I am really excited to win the Dare once again. This is my third Dakshin Dare title and I am really very happy with this achievement. The stages were very challenging but I believe we had a very good car at our disposal and our tyres indeed helped us in maneuvering these treacherous stages. I would like to thank my tuners and mechanics for preparing such a fine car," Gill said after his triumph.

Source: Media Release

More GAURAV GILL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, August 2, 2019, 22:42 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 2, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue