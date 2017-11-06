Teenager Norris succeeds Button as McLaren reserve driver

London, November 6: McLaren have confirmed that British teenager Lando Norris will become the Formula One team's test and reserve driver in 2018.

The 17-year-old tested with McLaren in Hungary in August and will now replace Jenson Button as back-up to Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne next season.

Veteran Button had given up his seat after the 2016 campaign but remained involved last term in a support role that will now be taken by his promising young compatriot, who won the Formula 3 title at the first attempt in October.

"I'm so excited to be joining McLaren as test and reserve driver for 2018," Norris said in a statement on McLaren's website.

"The last 12 months have been an incredible journey for me – I've enjoyed every single minute – and this is just an amazing way to bring the year to an end.

"I'm really looking forward to helping the team, starting next week with the tyre test at Interlagos, and I will work harder than ever to learn and develop across the next year. I have two excellent teachers in Fernando and Stoffel, and I will do my best to help with the team's efforts to get back to the front."

Source: OPTA