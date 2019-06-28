The key is just go full gas at Dutch MotoGP

Marquez cautious
Defending champion Marc Marquez, who arrives with a significant lead after the chaos in Catalonia was quick to remind everyone it's far from the end of the season just yet.
"I'm disappointed we're only on the eighth race of the Championship and we've 12 in front of us...but anyway, yeah, very happy about performance this season. Overall I'm riding in a good way, we try to manage the different situations that we can in the best way. We know we'll arrive at races and struggle, more we'll have more passion."
Rins in form
Alex Rins was second to Marquez last year and is on an amazing run of form this year it and could be another stunner from him.
"The key is just go full gas. This track looks a good track for Suzuki but also for Yamaha. As you saw last year the group was massive, a lot of riders at the front. We will try our 100%, I enjoy a lot this track and overtaking at the fast corners, but we'll try do a good job."
Petrucci upbeat
Danilo Petrucci is also a fan of Assen, and he has had some serious success here. On a run of rostrum form, can he do it again?
"This is one of my favourite circuits. Last year the race didn't go our way.
So this weekend? "I think we can fight for the podium. Hopefully the weather will be nice and I'm happy to ride this track!"
Man of the moment
One man missing last year, by virtue of instead fighting for and getting on the podium in the intermediate class, is Fabio Quartararo.
The man of the moment in many ways and coming into Assen from his first premier class podium, he could prove a key presence.