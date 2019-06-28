The key is just go full gas at Dutch MotoGP

Bengaluru, June 28: As the FIM MotoGP World Championship caravan moves to the TT Assen circuit for the Dutch Grand Prix to be held on Sunday (June 30), the riders spoke about the need to go 'full gas' in the pre-event press conference.

The TT Circuit Assen truly is a classic - it is the longest-serving venue on the calendar, with the first traces of the track already laid as the Championship was in its infancy.

Whether it is final chicane drama, the incredible close racing often created by the track or the risks that can arise from the weather, the Dutch GP is often as classic as the circuit around which it is raced.

What happened in last year's Dutch GP was an all-time classic. Will 2019 serve up the same?

The lights will be out for the Dutch GP on Sunday at at 2pm local time (5.30pm IST).

Marquez cautious Defending champion Marc Marquez, who arrives with a significant lead after the chaos in Catalonia was quick to remind everyone it's far from the end of the season just yet. "I'm disappointed we're only on the eighth race of the Championship and we've 12 in front of us...but anyway, yeah, very happy about performance this season. Overall I'm riding in a good way, we try to manage the different situations that we can in the best way. We know we'll arrive at races and struggle, more we'll have more passion." Rins in form Alex Rins was second to Marquez last year and is on an amazing run of form this year it and could be another stunner from him. "The key is just go full gas. This track looks a good track for Suzuki but also for Yamaha. As you saw last year the group was massive, a lot of riders at the front. We will try our 100%, I enjoy a lot this track and overtaking at the fast corners, but we'll try do a good job." Petrucci upbeat Danilo Petrucci is also a fan of Assen, and he has had some serious success here. On a run of rostrum form, can he do it again? "This is one of my favourite circuits. Last year the race didn't go our way. So this weekend? "I think we can fight for the podium. Hopefully the weather will be nice and I'm happy to ride this track!" Man of the moment One man missing last year, by virtue of instead fighting for and getting on the podium in the intermediate class, is Fabio Quartararo. The man of the moment in many ways and coming into Assen from his first premier class podium, he could prove a key presence.

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)