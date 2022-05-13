This is Paris! MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo visits the home of PSG

Home of PSG, the Parc des Princes stadium welcomed the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP rider in style as he rode in on his Yamaha YZR-M1.

Quartararo's visit was not just a simple pit-stop either, with the 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship leader able to watch from the stands as the team took part in a private training session.

"It was already a really nice experience to be there this morning, to have the chance to ride the bike in the stadium and play with them. I think it was really great. Of course, it's always super-special to be at a home GP, and I'll give my best," Quartararo said.

"Especially a home GP can make you more stressed and put more pressure on you, but I want to take this one like a normal one, enjoy the fans, and then enjoy the race," he added.

The Frenchman has been the fastest rider at Le Mans with some impressive pole positions already, and he has finished on the podium, even in that flag-to-flag.

But the best laid plans of El Diablo have not been simply podium pace, but an assault on the win. So will 2022 be his year?

Iconic day Bienvenue au Mans! The French GP is ready to fire into action this weekend, and before track action gets underway it was time to talk shop. From Neymar to Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, the roll call of names made for an iconic day at the Parc Des Princes Stadium. Closed-doors encounter The behind-closed-doors encounter also saw the two giants of French sporting success share the pitch, with Quartararo enjoying a seriously high-powered coaching session. The Yamaha rider showed some skills on two feet to go with prowess on two wheels, acquitting himself well and surely ready to take on the rest of the MotoGP grid should another future event take the rivalries onto the pitch. Time to suit and boot up The tone and tenor for the French GP was set in the pre-event press conference which saw 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship leader and home hero Quartararo joined by compatriot Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing), second on points Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing), Jerez winner Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) and six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) as they looked ahead to another classic weekend of racing. Now it is time to suit and boot up back on more familiar turf as Le Mans hosts the French GP, with Quartararo no stranger to pole position at the venue. Headline-maker He will have another shot at that home victory on Sunday (May 15) at 2pm local time (5.30pm IST), so tune in! Indian audience can catch all the action live on Eurosport channel. The French GP will be a headline-maker for more than just Quartararo and Johann Zarco, although the crowd is pretty much guaranteed to be partisan. Can Francesco Bagnaia, Jack Miller, Marquez or more spoil the party? We will soon find it out on Sunday.