Three-time Dakar Rally winner Hubert Auriol dies at 68

By Pti
Three-time Dakar Rally winner Hubert Auriol dies at 68 (Image Courtesy: Dakar Twiiter)
Three-time Dakar Rally winner Hubert Auriol dies at 68 (Image Courtesy: Dakar Twiiter)

Paris, January 11: Hubert Auriol, the first competitor to win the Dakar Rally on a motorbike and in a car, has died. He was 68.

The Dakar Rally announced that Auriol died on Sunday (January 9). It did not specify a cause but the Frenchman had battled heart disease for many years.

The charismatic Auriol won the race, which was then called the Paris-Dakar Rally, on a motorbike in 1981 and '83 and then in a car in 1992. Auriol later became director of the race, a position he held for nearly a decade.

In recent years, he had worked as a Paris-based auto racing consultant.

"He inspired generations of riders and drivers and has been an integral part of the rally throughout its history," the Dakar Rally said.

Monday, January 11, 2021, 10:54 [IST]
