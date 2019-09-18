Three-way showdown in Jordan as Al Attiyah misses out

Change of plan
The Overdrive Racing Team had initially hoped to team up with Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa to run a car for Al Attiyah in Jordan.
However, since news broke that Alonso has joined the line-up and is carrying out preparations an assault at the Dakar Rally in January 2020, Toyota's plans changed.
Przygonski challenge
Poland's Przygonski is the defending champion in the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies and has bounced back into contention to win the Bajas series with second place in Baja Poland at the start of the month.
The former enduro rider also won the Dubai International Baja in March and now has an outside chance of securing the title. He trails Vasilyev by 17 points and Terranova by 11.
Al Qassimi in fray
Sheikh Khalid Al Qassimi is no stranger to rallying in Jordan. He won the Jordanian round of the FIA Middle East Rally Championship (MERC) in 2007 and has been on the MERC podium five times.
The decision to tackle the Baja will see the Abu Dhabi Racing star crossing Wadi Rum competitively for the first time. The Emirati carried out a test session with French co-driver Xavier Panseri.
First step
Jordan takes another giant step into FIA motor sporting history when its first ever round of the Baja series gets underway with a short super special stage close to the centre of Aqaba from 4pm local time.
This will determine the starting order for the first of the longer selective sections through Wadi Rum and precedes the official pre-event press conference on the start podium and the ceremonial start.