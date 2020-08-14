Wolff undecided whether to stay on as Mercedes boss

Mercedes have dominated Formula One with Wolff at the helm, but the Austrian is in the final year of his contract.

Wolff, who holds a 30 per cent share in Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Ltd, has held discussions with Ola Kallenius, chairman of Mercedes' parent company Daimler, as he contemplates his future.

"These are discussions which are ongoing, and which are positive, and I enjoy them," Wolff said.

"I don't want to give it a spin that I'm leaving, because that is not the case. It’s just I'm in a moment of reflection where F1 is heading to, what is happening around the COVID case, and also personal reasons which I said before.

"[Wolff's wife] Susie is in a good place running a Formula E team and that means she's away a lot. I've been to God knows how many Formula One races, I think 120 F1 races in the last eight years. And that's something we're thinking about."

Wolff hinted he could take up a different role with the Silver Arrows.

He added: "What that means for the future is a decision I need to take, together with my wife, and together with Ola.

"That doesn't mean I won't be around as a team principal, or I won't be around in another role. It’s just that I’m thinking about it.

"I really have enjoyed many years in F1, in that role [team principal], and the discussions we are having are very good. I'm happy that my relationship with Ola is probably as good as it can be.

"We speak almost every day. There are many factors which make me want to stay in F1. On the other side, it takes a toll, and this plays into my consideration.

"But as it stands, there is no reason not to continue with Mercedes, and we will find out in which role."