It's Marquez vs Dovizioso in Valencia showdown

Bengaluru, November 7: After 17 race weekends and thousands of laps since those lights glowed green in Qatar in March, the FIM MotoGP World Championship is heading for a thrilling climax at Valencia on Sunday (November 12).

As things stand now, only one man stands between Marc Marquez and a fourth world title and that is Andrea Dovizioso.

The defending champion heads to Spain with a 21-point lead over dark horse-turned key challenger Dovizioso.

The twists and turns of 2017 have seen contenders flicker and fade; wins celebrated, cava sprayed and the wounds of defeat healed bar the points that have escaped some into the gravel

The throne cannot be shared, but after 2017, the glory surely has been. The coronation begins on Sunday at 2pm local time (6.30pm IST).

Come Sunday, it will be more than a good memory in a photo album of 2017 for both Marquez and Dovizioso for different reasons.

It will be the day for one to continue rewriting the possible in the premier class since he took his first and rookie title at the same venue in 2013, or a doggedly-fought and definitive first MotoGP crown for the man who would be the oldest since Mick Doohan in 1998 to achieve the feat.

The two-horse race is the only reality on track as Yamaha man Maverick Vinales is a distant third with 226 points while his compatriot Valentino Rossi is fourth on 197 points.

Though out of title race, the Yamaha duo would give their best in what has not been a good season for them.