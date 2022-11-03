Valencia GP: It's Fabio Quartararo vs Francesco Bagnaia, Yamaha vs Ducati as stage is set for The Decider!

Red cormer

In the red corner, Bagnaia has a stunning seven wins and has overcome a deficit of 91 points to sit 23 clear. He has broken more than a few records and stands to become the first Ducati rider to take the crown in 15 years - something that would also see the Bologna factory complete the Triple Crown of Constructors', Teams' and Riders' titles.

He won at Valencia last year on a historic day for Ducati too as they locked out the podium, so the track will not be an unwelcome venue for the decider. But that was then, and this is now - with history beckoning with open arms. No longer the chaser, Bagnaia is now the rider in the hot seat.

Blue corner

In the blue corner, Quartararo's year has largely been a study in consistency. Few mistakes, some impressive victories and, until late on, the sole Yamaha scoring constructor points every weekend speak to an incredible achievement of a season. A tough Thai GP and then another nil points in Australia seemed to see the tide turn, but El Diablo wasn't done.

As Sepang staged the first match point for his opponent, Quartararo pulled out a much-needed podium for his final stand, and stand he did as the fight rolls on. Valencia would likely not be his venue of choice, but for Yamaha it's been a solid one... so with zero pressure now the weight of expectation has shifted to Bagnaia, can Quartararo come out swinging?

Marquez factor

Last but not least, how can one forget Marc Marquez. It may have been a long, tough time of late to get that glory back, but Marquez already has a pole and a podium since his return - a return where time is on his side as every new race and week adds a little more strength to his recovery.

Can the Repsol Honda rider steal the headlines this weekend? It would be quite a gauntlet to throw down ahead of 2023, where the Spaniard has his eyes set on more than just the occasional prize.

The decider!

#TheDecider rolls into town from Thursday as festivities begin, with Friday first touch and Saturday then deciding the grid for a pivotal showdown.

Tune in to see that raced into the history books from 2pm local time (6.30pm IST)) on Sunday (November 6) as the lights go out for the final time in 2022, ahead of a new era for the FIM MotoGP World Championship. Indian audience can catch all the action live on Eurosport channel. Will it be a new era under a new champion? We will find it out on Sunday!