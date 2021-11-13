Valencia GP: Miller fastest as its Ducati vs Honda on Day 1

The
Australian
set
a
1.30.927
to
beat
second
place
Pol
Espargaro
(Repsol
Honda
Team)
by
0.012s,
with
Francesco
Bagnaia
(Ducati
Lenovo
Team)
seeing
the
top
three
split
by
a
mere
0.068s.
Newly-crowned
MotoGP
world
champion
Fabio
Quartararo
had
a
tricky
day
at
the
office
in
both
wet
and
dry
conditions
in
the
season-ending
race,
which
will
also
bring
down
curtains
to
MotoGP
legend
Valentino
Rossi's
career.
Grazie
Vale!
Every
morning
when
I
wake
up
I
see
the
bike!
The
crash
early
in
FP2
did
not
help
his
cause,
and
the
Frenchman
has
work
to
do
to
grab
an
automatic
Q2
place.
Enea
Bastianini
(Avintia
Esponsorama)
and
FP1
pacesetter
Iker
Lecuona
(Tech3
KTM
Factory
Racing)
crashed
midway
through
the
session,
Turns
2
and
11
caught
out
the
Italian
and
Spaniard.
With
rain
in
the
morning
it
is
FP2
times
that
make
the
combined
timesheets.
You
could
split
the
top
trio
of
Miller,
Pol
and
Pecco
with
a
tyre
blanket,
but
then
there
is
a
bit
of
a
gap
to
Alex
Rins
(Team
Suzuki
Ecstar)
in
fourth.
The
Spaniard
is
0.409s
down
on
P1,
while
Jorge
Martin
(Pramac
Racing)
rounded
out
the
top
five
-
also
0.4s
shy.
Takaaki
Nakagami
had
a
solid
opening
day
in
P6,
the
Japanese
rider
just
ahead
of
2020
world
champion
Joan
Mir
(Team
Suzuki
Ecstar)
in
seventh
and
Brad
Binder
(Red
Bull
KTM
Factory
Racing)
in
eighth.
Andrea
Dovizioso
slipped
to
P9
by
the
time
FP2
had
ended
but
a
top
10
is
a
fantastic
Friday
result
for
the
Italian
as
he
cotninues
to
adapt
to
the
2019
M1.
Johann
Zarco
(Pramac
Racing)
occupies
P10
ahead
of
Saturday's
action.
That
starts
at
9.55am
local
time
(2.25pmIST),
before
the
final
qualifying
of
the
season
from
2.10pm
local
time
(6.40pm
IST).
Taking
tumble
Pol
Espargaro
was
looking
in
good
form
before
crashing
on
his
final
lap
at
Turn
6,
rider
ok,
with
Miller's
penultimate
lap
handing
the
Australian
P1
to
prove
the
final
decider.
As
well
as
Quartararo
and
Pol
Espargaro,
Enea
Bastianini
(Avintia
Esponsorama)
and
Lecuona
also
took
tumbles.
Pecco
leads
the
way
With
the
track
dry
enough
for
slicks,
FP2
was
all
action
from
the
get-go.
And
just
like
Bagnaia
did
in
the
morning,
Quartararo
tucked
the
front
at
Turn
2.
It
was
Bagnaia
who
led
the
way
in
the
early
stages
of
FP2,
but
Franco
Morbidelli
(Monster
Energy
Yamaha
MotoGP)
moved
the
goalposts
with
just
over
20
minutes
remaining,
a
1:31.832
the
new
benchmark.
Martin
masterclass
Martin,
who
rounded
off
the
top
five
was
also
the
top
Independent
and
top
rookie
rider.
The
rain
did
stop
in
the
afternoon
and
conditions
improved
towards
the
end
of
the
session,
which
saw
plenty
of
riders
improve
their
times.
Grazie
Vale!
Pecco
has
six
poles
so
far
and
Quartararo
five...
will
that
change
in
the
season
finale?
With
Quartararo
down
in
P11
after
Friday,
the
Frenchman
will
be
looking
to
bounce
back
strong
in
the
morning
as
we
now
look
forward
to
the
final
qualifying
day
of
the
2021
FIM
MotoGP
World
Championship,
which
will
also
be
the
final
fiesta
for
The
Doctor.
Top
10
combined:
1.
Jack
Miller
(Ducati
Lenovo
Team)
-
1:30.927
2.
Pol
Espargaro
(Repsol
Honda
Team)
+
0.012
3.
Francesco
Bagnaia
(Ducati
Lenovo
Team)
+
0.068
4.
Alex
Rins
(Team
Suzuki
Ecstar)
+
0.409
5.
Jorge
Martin
(Pramac
Racing)
+
0.469
6.
Takaaki
Nakagami
(LCR
Honda
Idemitsu)
+
0.500
7.
Joan
Mir
(Tem
Suzuki
Ecstar)
+
0.586
8.
Brad
Binder
(Red
Bull
KTM
Factory
Racing)
+
0.594
9.
Andrea
Dovizioso
(Petronas
Yamaha
SRT)
+
0.670
10.
Johann
Zarco
(Pramac
Racing)
+
0.676
(By
a
special
arrangement
with
Dorna
Sports)
