English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Verstappen feels 'lucky and unlucky' after Hamilton holds on for dramatic Silverstone win

By Joe Wright
max verstappen of red bull

Silverstone, Aug 2: Max Verstappen was left feeling "lucky and unlucky" after a late tactical move from Red Bull saw him miss out on victory at Silverstone to Lewis Hamilton.

F1 2020: Hamilton limps to dramatic home win, puncture costs Bottas

Mercedes driver Hamilton had controlled much of the British Grand Prix after qualifying in pole position as he claimed a sixth win at the circuit in seven years.

However, a final-lap puncture put his chances of victory under serious threat, the Brit's front-left tyre giving out shortly after team-mate Valtteri Bottas had dropped out of the points due to the same problem.

Verstappen was suddenly presented with a chance of hauling in Hamilton but Red Bull called him in for a late tyre change to give him a shot at the fastest lap, and the Dutch driver was just unable to catch Hamilton as he limped over the line.

"It's lucky and unlucky," Verstappen told Sky Sports after the race.

"The tyres didn't look great with 10 laps to go and I was already on the radio. Then Valtteri got a puncture so I came on the radio and said, 'I'm going to back it out'. Then, of course, they boxed me to go for the fastest lap.

"Then, unfortunately, Lewis got a puncture himself. But I'm very happy with second, it's a very good result for us."

The tyre drama allowed Charles Leclerc to snatch third place, the Ferrari driver delighted to have capitalised on a slice of good fortune.

"It was a very, very tricky race," he said. "As soon as I heard that Valtteri had a tyre problem, I slowed down quite a lot, but then I think Carlos [Sainz] had it a lap later and then Lewis a lap later.

"On that, we've been lucky, but apart from that, I think we've done the best we could have done today. I'm very happy with the way I managed the tyres from the beginning to the end, very happy with the balance of the car, so the potential, the performance of the car is not where we want it to be but today we took every opportunity and I'm very happy."

More F1 News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, August 2, 2020, 21:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 2, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue