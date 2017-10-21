Verstappen extends Red Bull contract till 2020

Bengaluru, October 21: Max Verstappen has signed a contract extension keeping him at Red Bull through the 2020 season.

The 20-year-old is a hot property in the sport after becoming the youngest ever race winner, in Spain last year at the age of 18.

The Dutch driver had also won in Malaysia earlier this month, a day after his birthday.

The son of former racer Jos has been linked to both Mercedes and Ferrari in media speculation but Red Bull were determined to lock in a youngster widely seen as a future world champion.

Verstappen, who made his Formula One debut with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso at the age of 17 in 2015, said the Austrian energy drink company had always shown their faith in him.

Very proud and happy that I’ll be a @redbullracing driver until 2020. Thankful for this chance, hope to win a lot more 👊 #keeppushing pic.twitter.com/ESRdQGoDLq — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) October 20, 2017

"They have always backed me and my ambition and I know we share that ambition," he said.

"I'm very happy to commit further to Red Bull Racing and I'm looking forward to working together to enjoy more success in the years to come."

Team principal Christian Horner emphasised his importance to the future of the team in a statement at the US Grand Prix.

"He is pure racer, with an undeniable talent at the wheel and a rare instinct for what it takes to compete consistently at this level," said Horner.

"As we now look to the long term with Max, he is in the best place in the sport to build a team around him to deliver our shared ambition."

Red Bull's other driver is 28-year-old Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who has also been frequently linked in the past to Ferrari.