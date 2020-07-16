English
Veteran Raikkonen 'not in a hurry' over decision on F1 future

By Peter Hanson
Kimi Raikkonen

Hungary, July 16: Kimi Raikkonen reiterated he is "not in a hurry" to decide his future in Formula One beyond the 2020 season.

The veteran Finn's contract expires with Alfa Romeo at the end of the delayed campaign, which is in Hungary for round three this weekend.

Raikkonen, racing in his 18th season in F1, stated prior to the start of the season that new rule changes in the series – which are now delayed until 2022 – would have no bearing on his decision.

And the 40-year-old said that he is often in discussions with the team but talks over next season are not at the forefront of his mind.

"Obviously we talk always we're not in a hurry to decide anything so," Raikkonen said in quotes from a video on F1's official website.

Raikkonen and team-mate Antonio Giovinazzi have yet to score a point following the opening two rounds in Austria and the 2007 world champion said qualifying will be crucial to getting off the market in Hungary.

"Obviously it's nice, a nice place to come, nice track, it's slightly different obviously than Austria, you have to qualify well here," he added.

"It's more difficult to overtake, we have to see what we get and hopefully we can be a bit stronger here.

"It depends on so many things, it doesn't matter if there are no straights if your car doesn't handle at the right times. Qualifying is more important here, let's hope we're in a better grid position here."

Story first published: Thursday, July 16, 2020, 22:10 [IST]
