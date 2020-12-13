Vettel ready for 'new journey' after Ferrari farewell in Abu Dhabi

The German driver has spent six years with the team, though he was not quite able to deliver a world championship during their time together.

Vettel finished third in the drivers' standings in 2015 – his first season with Ferrari – and was then runner-up in 2017 and 2018, finishing behind Lewis Hamilton on both occasions.

However, it has been a difficult final campaign with the Scuderia for the 33-year-old, the team struggling to find the pace to challenge the leading contenders at the head of the grid.

There was no fairytale finish at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday either, Vettel being hampered by the safety car before finishing 14th, just behind team-mate Charles Leclerc.

"I think it was quite a bad, a poor, race from us but I enjoyed it, especially the beginning, a lot of fights," Vettel, who will race for Aston Martin in Formula One next year, told Sky Sports.

"The safety car [following an issue for Sergio Perez] hurt us when we were most vulnerable with the hard tyres to stay out longer.

"We tried everything and for sure it was an emotional day, with the mechanics waving goodbye on the grid. I felt there was a different dynamic and tension there.

"I'm sad for the guys - I will miss them. But, also, obviously happy to embark on a new journey."

Vettel ends 2020 in 13th place in the standings, managing just 33 points from 17 races. The four-time world champion did make it onto the podium at the Turkish Grand Prix, while there were six other top-10 finishes.

He will now move on to Aston Martin - the new team name for Racing Point - next year, as Carlos Sainz takes his seat at Ferrari.