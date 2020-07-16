Vinales tops Jerez test as MotoGP is back

Just as he did in the previous MotoGP test at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar, the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP rider had a time of 1:37.793 that saw the Spaniard taking the first spoils of a restarted FIM MotoGP World Championship season.

Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) claimed P2 as both Yamahas went quicker in with reigning champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) sitting P3 and as in the words of Dorna Sports (MotoGP commercial rights holder) CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta, the green lights are back on the grid.

I've missed the sound of the bikes: Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta

The top track temperature recorded in Jerez was 57 degrees, adding an extra challenge to that of returning to the track after four months without MotoGP. That was in the afternoon session, taking place at a similar time to when the race will be held on Sunday, making it all the more vital for the riders to get accustomed.

The morning session went ahead without any drama but at the beginning of the second session, Aleix Espargaro's Aprilia Racing Team Gresini bike encountered an issue, dropping some fluid on the circuit at Turn 11. Alex Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) and Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Team) were the unfortunate duo to crash as a result.

Once action resumed, Marc Marquez was the man to beat as he - at one point - sat 0.7 clear of his nearest rival. After HRC seemingly suffered some troubles in pre-season testing, that was a good sign for the No. 93 was looking like his normal self on track.

Quartararo did not leave it long to strike back, however, subsequently getting the better of the eight-time world champion by 0.030 on the combined times to go P1.

Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) claimed P4 on his GSX-RR, another with previous form for 2020 pace, although everyone down to fellow Team Suzuki Ecstar rider Joan Mir in P9 failed to go faster.

Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) was P5, with Aleix Espargaro giving the Aprilia another good showing in P7 despite the earlier issue encountered. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) and Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) made for close company though, with Mir and fellow MotoGP student Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Racing) rounding out the top ten... and a top ten split by just 0.624.

