Wander Beyond Boundaries announces Himalayan Winter Expedition

The 2200 km drive is powered by Mahindra Adventure, Terrain Fit, Yokohama & SCCI Golden Cruiser, wherein Ten (10) expedition ready Mahindra Scorpios will face up to extreme weather in the Himalayan Winter Expedition which promises to be a test for both man & machine.

While announcing the driving schedule Nidhi Tiwari, Founder WBB said: "These drives ensure that people push boundaries both within themselves and the outside. The route is challenging, so is the weather; it calls for precision driving and though there are definitely limitations with respect to food & stay among other things, that is what excites an adventure traveller, more so a 4x4 enthusiast, to explore these remote lands. This drive strings have together forgotten roads in Kinnaur, Lahaul & Pangi valley."

Starting from Greater Noida on 14th January 2020, post a detailed orientation and training, in expedition ready 4x4 Mahindra Scorpios, fitted with Yokohama extreme terrain tyres Geolander and outfitted for extreme weather by Terrain Fit, the crew of 22 will drive 6-8 hours each day through Chakrata, Chanshal Pass, Sungri, Kalpa, Shoja, Manali, Keylong, Killar, Kishtwar and culminate in Greater Noida on 26th January 2021.

WBB expeditions not only aim at increasing the skill level of participants but also focus considerably on the journey 'within' component. They believe that the medium of extreme overlanding is a very powerful tool for self-growth.

Col. S Malik, SM, Retd, Co-Founder, WBB further continued "Our partners for this drive are carefully chosen to get the best of what humans have to offer to take on such terrain and the forces of nature. They not only have proven technology to support the driver but also the durability to withstand these extreme conditions".

Mahindra Adventure: Mahindra Adventure is a pioneering platform for driving enthusiasts and is supporting the expedition by providing the most capable 4x4 all-rounder (Mahindra Scorpio) India has ever produced.

Yokohama, Geolander A/T: With more than 100 years of existence, Japanese Tyre co, Yokohama has been delivering Tyres to suit various motorists needs. Geolandar A/T is one of the most sought after All-Terrain by enthusiasts, offers a perfect blend of on- and off-road performance, capability and comfort for drivers of today's light trucks and SUVs.

Golden Cruiser: A product of contemporary technology from CCI Corporation, Japan, Golden Cruiser is trusted by American, European as well as Japanese automakers for its technological advantages over other products. 70% of Indian vehicles already use the Golden Cruiser brand of Antifreeze Coolants & Wiper fluids. Terrain Fit prepares outdoor gear that is designed, battle perfected and manufactured in India using only the finest materials to ensure premium quality, durability & superior functionality.

WBB specialises in extreme terrain 4x4 first-of-its-kind expeditions. Driving on unknown or lesser-known routes exploration, extreme overland (XOL) skills training, conceptualising and leading 4WD based extreme terrain self-drive journeys around the world is their core expertise.

About Wander Beyond Boundaries:

Founded by Nidhi Salgame (the 1st woman to drive a trans-continental distance from Delhi to London and the 1st Indian to drive to the Pole of Cold in North-Eastern Siberia) and Col. S Malik, SM, Retd. (an ex. Army man having served for 24 years with many years of experience in extreme terrain driving in Kashmir, Sikkim, Congo and beyond), WBB is a coming together of many years of leadership, outdoors, adventure, driving and expeditionary experience. For further details please contact www.wanderbeyondboundaries.com.

Source: Media Release