English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Williams open to a selling Formula One team as parent company posts a £13mn EBITDA loss

By Rob Lancaster

London, May 29: The Williams Formula One team could be sold after their parent company declared a heavy financial loss for 2019.

The Williams Grand Prix Holdings group (WGPH) released its annual financial results on Friday (May 29), confirming a decline in revenue driven by "poor on-track performance", the team having finished bottom of the constructors' standings in both 2018 and 2019.

Having announced a £12.9million profit margin in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2018, WGPH reported a corresponding £13million loss for 2019 and is now seeking new investment, including offering a minority or majority stake in the team to interested parties.

However, an outright sale will also be considered as the team wait for the start of a 2020 F1 season still delayed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"The WGPH board is undertaking a review of all the various strategic options available to the company," a statement regarding the formal sale process announcement read.

"Options being considered include, but are not limited to, raising new capital for the business, divestment of a minority stake in WGPH, or divestment of a majority stake in WGPH including a potential sale of the whole company.

"Whilst no decisions have been made regarding the optimal outcome yet, to facilitate discussions with interested parties, the company announces the commencement of a formal sale process."

The Williams group has yet to receive any formal approach but did reveal "preliminary discussions" with a "small number" of parties over potential investment.

"The company is not in receipt of any approaches at the time of this announcement and confirms that it is in preliminary discussions with a small number of parties regarding a potential investment in the company," WGPH said.

"There can be no certainty that an offer will be made, nor as to the terms on which any offer will be made.

"The WGPH board reserves the right to alter or terminate the process at any time and if it does so it will make an announcement as appropriate. The WGPH board also reserves the right to reject any approach or terminate discussions with any interested party at any time."

The team have struggled of late but have a proud history in Formula One, including winning the constructors' title nine times while clocking up 114 race wins.

More F1 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, May 29, 2020, 20:20 [IST]
Other articles published on May 29, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue