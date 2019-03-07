English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Williams technical chief Lowe takes 'leave of absence'

By Opta
Williams chief technical officer Paddy Lowe
Williams chief technical officer Paddy Lowe

Barcelona, March 7: Williams chief technical officer Paddy Lowe has taken a "leave of absence" from the team with little more than a week until the opening race of the 2019 season.

The Grove-based outfit said in a statement that Lowe was taking a break for "personal reasons".

The news comes after Williams missed the first two days of pre-season testing in Barcelona because of delays in getting their car ready.

F1 2019 Pre-Season report: Williams

Williams finished with only seven points last season, kept off the bottom of the constructors' championship only by the former Force India team, who were stripped of all points won before their takeover.

The 2018 car was the first built under Lowe's guidance after he joined the team from Mercedes in 2017.

It is not yet clear whether Lowe will return to the position.

Lowe is an experienced figure in the Formula One paddock, having previously been part of successful McLaren and Mercedes teams over more than 30 years in the sport.

The season begins with the Australian Grand Prix on March 17.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: PTO 3 - 1 RMA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, March 7, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 7, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue