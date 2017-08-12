Sparks set to fly at German World Rally

Bengaluru, August 12: A fierce battle is on the cards as the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) resumes with the tenth round in Germany from August 17.

Belgium's Theirry Neuville and Frenchman Sebastien Ogier are engaged in a close battle for the top spot with both of them joint leaders at 160 points each. Estonian Ott Tanak is third in the standings with 119 points.

Considered three rallies in one, the German leg (Rallye Deutschland) provides one of the most challenging and exciting asphalt fixtures of the year. It will prove to be a pinnacle round of the most closely-fought season in years.

The excitement is palpable on the competitors and organisers alike as is evident in this tweet from the WRC handle.

The competition is expected to be extremely strong, but with all the teams determined to deliver their best and fight for the highest positions, whatever the outcome, a thrilling event awaits motorsports fans all over the world.

Meanwhile, nine-time WRC champion Sebastien Loeb drove the French manufacturer's C3 on asphalt and sounded pretty upbeat "The feeling was really good. It was impressive how fast it is in the fast corners compared to an old World Rally Car," Loeb was quoted as saying in the WRC website.