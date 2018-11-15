Yamaha riders ready for MotoGP finale

Valencia, Novemner 15: As the FIM MotoGP World Championship is heading to Valencia, Spain for the final round to be held on Sunday (November 18) Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Team riders Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales are hoping to end the season on a high.

Following the overseas triple-header, the Yamaha duo have made their way back to Europe to wrap up the 2018 MotoGP season at the Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana.

The 4.0 km Circuito de la Comunitat Valenciana - Ricardo Tormo was built in 1999 and was immediately added to the MotoGP calendar. The circuit was soon established as a must-be-at event, especially after it became the traditional closing round to the MotoGP championship in 2002.

The lay-out includes nine left corners, five right ones, an 876m longest straight, and is ran anti-clockwise. The stadium-style grandstands can seat up to 150,000 spectators and provide them with a perfect view of all parts of the track, giving the final race of the season a unique atmosphere.

High note Rossi enjoyed some rest after the three intense race weekends overseas and is ready for battle. He arrives in Spain intent on fighting at the front of the pack again, to end this season on a high note. Challenging circuits Valencia is one of the more challenging circuits on the MotoGP calendar according to the Doctor, but that hasn't stopped him visiting the rostrum. In previous years he secured two premier class wins in 2003 and 2004, three second places in 2002, 2009 and 2014, and three third places in 2005, 2008, and 2010. Home country Vinales is excited to be riding in his home country again and is feeling confident that he can delight his fans with a top result. Having had time to recharge his batteries, he is ready to put it all on the line this weekend in Valencia. He aims to bridge the two-point gap to his team-mate and snatch up third place in the MotoGP FIM World Championship standings. Fond memories The home hero has fond memories of the Ricardo Tormo circuit. He stood on the podium there twice, having grabbed the victory in his first Valencian 125cc race in 2011. He graced the top-step once more in 2013 when he claimed the Moto3 World Championship Title. His best MotoGP finish was a fifth place, which he secured in 2016.

The race will be held at 2pm local time (6.30pm IST) on Sunday.

(With Yamaha MotoGP Media inputs)