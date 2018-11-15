Yamaha riders ready for MotoGP finale

High note
Rossi enjoyed some rest after the three intense race weekends overseas and is ready for battle.
He arrives in Spain intent on fighting at the front of the pack again, to end this season on a high note.
Challenging circuits
Valencia is one of the more challenging circuits on the MotoGP calendar according to the Doctor, but that hasn't stopped him visiting the rostrum.
In previous years he secured two premier class wins in 2003 and 2004, three second places in 2002, 2009 and 2014, and three third places in 2005, 2008, and 2010.
Home country
Vinales is excited to be riding in his home country again and is feeling confident that he can delight his fans with a top result. Having had time to recharge his batteries, he is ready to put it all on the line this weekend in Valencia.
He aims to bridge the two-point gap to his team-mate and snatch up third place in the MotoGP FIM World Championship standings.
Fond memories
The home hero has fond memories of the Ricardo Tormo circuit. He stood on the podium there twice, having grabbed the victory in his first Valencian 125cc race in 2011.
He graced the top-step once more in 2013 when he claimed the Moto3 World Championship Title. His best MotoGP finish was a fifth place, which he secured in 2016.