MotoGP engines to vroom for the final time in 2018

By
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez arrives in Valencia as the favourite.

Valencia, November 13: The 2018 FIM MotoGP World Championship has broken records, tested limits, reset the boundaries and re-written some history.

The season ends with a seven-time world champion, some of the closest races and podiums in history, and another incredible highlights reel of this spectacular season.

But it's not over yet - there's one more weekend to race.

World champion Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team arrives in Valencia for the final race of the season as the favourite.

Impressive record

The Spaniard took an impressive win at Sepang to bounce back in style, and he arrives as the home hero in form.

Marquez also has a good record at Valencia - wrapping up two MotoGP crowns there since 2013, and winning from the back in Moto2 and he will want to win again on home turf to cement his stellar season.

Aiming high

Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) is another home hero aiming high. After winning in Australia, Sepang was a tougher qualifying in difficult conditions that hampered the Spaniard slightly on race day, but Yamaha seem to be back in the fight at the front.

He'll want another win to end the season and his team-mate Valentino Rossi, who came so close at Sepang, will want to win his first race of the year.

Incredible record

For the Ducati Team, Valencia has also been a more difficult track at times. Last season didn't quite put paid to that either as both men crashed out, but Jorge Lorenzo especially has an incredible record at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

He is determined to make it through the whole weekend this time and make his return from injury, and although he may well not be able to hammer home the kind of pace he's previously shown at the venue, he can't be counted out altogether.

Home turf

Team Suzuki Ecstar, meanwhile, are on form. Andrea Iannone has been on it despite a twitchy crash behind Marquez in Malaysia.

And Alex Rins showed once again last time out quite how competitive Suzuki now are as he took that stunning second place and equalled his best result in the premier class. Rins is on home turf and on a roll and can't be counted out.

The 2018 chapter of the incredible story of the MotoGP World Championship draws to a close at Valencia, but the final race weekend of the season is far from an epilogue. The unique atmosphere of the amphitheater setting always makes it a race weekend to remember - and this time, that's even more true than ever. Goodbyes and new beginnings start here.

The race will be held on Sunday (November 18) at 2pm local time (6.30pm IST).

(With a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 13, 2018, 15:07 [IST]
