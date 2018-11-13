MotoGP engines to vroom for the final time in 2018

Impressive record

The Spaniard took an impressive win at Sepang to bounce back in style, and he arrives as the home hero in form.

Marquez also has a good record at Valencia - wrapping up two MotoGP crowns there since 2013, and winning from the back in Moto2 and he will want to win again on home turf to cement his stellar season.

Aiming high

Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) is another home hero aiming high. After winning in Australia, Sepang was a tougher qualifying in difficult conditions that hampered the Spaniard slightly on race day, but Yamaha seem to be back in the fight at the front.

He'll want another win to end the season and his team-mate Valentino Rossi, who came so close at Sepang, will want to win his first race of the year.

Incredible record

For the Ducati Team, Valencia has also been a more difficult track at times. Last season didn't quite put paid to that either as both men crashed out, but Jorge Lorenzo especially has an incredible record at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

He is determined to make it through the whole weekend this time and make his return from injury, and although he may well not be able to hammer home the kind of pace he's previously shown at the venue, he can't be counted out altogether.

Home turf

Team Suzuki Ecstar, meanwhile, are on form. Andrea Iannone has been on it despite a twitchy crash behind Marquez in Malaysia.

And Alex Rins showed once again last time out quite how competitive Suzuki now are as he took that stunning second place and equalled his best result in the premier class. Rins is on home turf and on a roll and can't be counted out.