Zarco dominates MotoGP private test in Jerez

Johann Zarco
Johann Zarco impressed in the Jerez private test.

Bengaluru, May 9: A day after the chaotic Spanish MotoGP won by world champion Marc Marquez, most of the riders were back in action at the famed Jerez track for a one-day post-race test which Monster Yamaha Tech 3 rider Johann Zarco dominated.

Nine teams were present - with the Ducati Team, Team Suzuki Ecstar and Aprilia Racing Team Gresini sitting it out - and there was a new Michelin rear tyre to test; part of this season's allocation. By the end of action it was Zarco, who was the fastest man on track.

The Frenchman, who came second in the Spanish GP put in a best of 1:37.730 to go fastest, doing 63 laps and working on the bike ahead of his home Grand Prix next time out at Le Mans. Team-mate Hafizh Syahrin didn't test, however, sitting it out to recover from a cycling accident sustained before Jerez.

Their fellow Yamaha machines on track, Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales at Movistar Yamaha MotoGP, likewise had nothing new to test but were focused on working through the issues they encountered during the race weekend at Jerez.

Vinales ended the day in fourth, Rossi in 10th - with the two putting in a combined total of more than 120 laps.

Meanwhile, at Honda, it was Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) who was quickest - just over two tenths off Zarco - searching for rear grip.

Crutchlow who, after his stunning victory in the Argentina GP had become the first British rider since Barry Sheene to lead the premier class World Championship and would be hoping to continue his good run

Right behind him was Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda Team), who put in more than 70 laps despite his continued recovery from a broken wrist.

Pedrosa and team-mate Marquez, who was fifth, broke cover with some different aerodynamic solutions and fairings, as well as working on set-up and electronics.

Jack Miller (Alma Pramac Racing) was ninth overall and focused on reconfirming positives from the weekend, putting in 38 laps.

The Angel Nieto Team were on track with Alvaro Bautista, who was P13, as they compared different setups after a more positive GP.

Now it's time to saddle up for Le Mans, with French hero and fastest man Zarco, just 12 points off Marquez in the title fight and aiming high on home turf.

(With MotoGP inputs)

Story first published: Wednesday, May 9, 2018, 11:13 [IST]
