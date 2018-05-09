Zarco dominates MotoGP private test in Jerez

Nothing new

Their fellow Yamaha machines on track, Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales at Movistar Yamaha MotoGP, likewise had nothing new to test but were focused on working through the issues they encountered during the race weekend at Jerez.

Vinales ended the day in fourth, Rossi in 10th - with the two putting in a combined total of more than 120 laps.

Crutchlow quickest

Meanwhile, at Honda, it was Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) who was quickest - just over two tenths off Zarco - searching for rear grip.

Crutchlow who, after his stunning victory in the Argentina GP had become the first British rider since Barry Sheene to lead the premier class World Championship and would be hoping to continue his good run

Different solutions

Right behind him was Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda Team), who put in more than 70 laps despite his continued recovery from a broken wrist.

Pedrosa and team-mate Marquez, who was fifth, broke cover with some different aerodynamic solutions and fairings, as well as working on set-up and electronics.

Reconfirming positives

Jack Miller (Alma Pramac Racing) was ninth overall and focused on reconfirming positives from the weekend, putting in 38 laps.

The Angel Nieto Team were on track with Alvaro Bautista, who was P13, as they compared different setups after a more positive GP.