Decathlon Hosts Over 50 Cleanup Events Nationwide To Strengthen Sustainability Commitment On World Cleanup Day

By Mykhel Team Updated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 21:24 [IST]

Decathlon is set to host over 50 cleanup events across India on World Cleanup Day, 20 September 2025. The initiative will involve more than 6,000 participants nationwide. This effort aims to enhance Decathlon's commitment to sustainability by fostering a sense of community and collaboration among participants.

Last year's campaign saw over 3,600 participants collecting more than 7,000 kilograms of waste. This year, Decathlon plans to build on that success by involving even more people in cleaning various landscapes such as beaches, forests, lakes, and playgrounds. The goal is to ensure these areas remain sustainable and vibrant.

Decathlon's long-term sustainability strategy includes integrating circularity into its business model. This involves offering repair services, buyback programs, resale initiatives, and the Second Life project. These efforts aim to make sports more accessible while reducing product waste. By engaging with customers and students of all ages, Decathlon raises awareness about waste management and the circular economy.

The company collaborates with specialised waste management partners to ensure responsible processing of materials collected during cleanup drives. Recycling is prioritised, with any remaining waste channelled into energy recovery. Trusted partners manage the waste from all sites credibly.

This year's initiative involves collaboration with NGOs, local authorities, and Decathlon volunteers nationwide. By linking sport with environmental responsibility, Decathlon offers participants a chance to experience "collective responsibility" through activities like beach cleanups and hike plogging.

Annie George, Leader Sustainable Development at Decathlon India, stated: "World Cleanup Day gives us an opportunity to stand by our mission and demonstrate our belief that the 'world is our playground', where every space is an opportunity to move, play and embrace the joy of sport.

"As a responsible brand, we are mindful of the impact of our activities on the environment, and we are taking action to reduce and manage waste across our value chain. We are committed to giving purpose to 100% of our operational waste through recycling and scientific disposal and are progressing steadily towards this goal. This initiative is another step in Decathlon’s ongoing sustainability journey and its commitment to a healthier future."