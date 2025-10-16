Nepal vs Oman Live Streaming T20 World Cup Asia Pacific Qualifier: Where to Watch NEP vs OMN in India, UK and USA Online?

DP World Expands Global Clubhouse Initiative To India, Enhancing Golf Access For Youth DP World has introduced its Clubhouse initiative in India, aimed at making golf more accessible to underserved youth. This programme provides essential facilities and mentorship opportunities to nurture young talent in the sport. By Mykhel Team Updated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 0:34 [IST]

DP World, a leader in smart logistics, has expanded its global Clubhouse initiative to India. This effort aims to make golf more accessible by offering purpose-built facilities for underserved youth worldwide. The programme's second milestone follows the first Clubhouse opening in Cape Town, South Africa, earlier this year.

Each Clubhouse is constructed using repurposed shipping containers and tailored to local community needs. They offer golf equipment, sheltered training areas, and safe spaces for young talent to develop sporting and life skills. These facilities are permanent within academies, providing long-term resources for nurturing young talent and ensuring access to top-notch training and mentorship.

As part of DP World's association with the DP World India Championship, a Clubhouse was established at the ZEN GOLF Range & Academy in Gurugram. This community-driven organisation is dedicated to making golf more inclusive and accessible for local youth.

In anticipation of the tournament week, DP World introduced a pop-up Clubhouse experience at the Fan Zone in Delhi Golf Club. Visitors enjoyed mini-golf, simulators, and chipping challenges alongside ZEN GOLF students and local community guests.

The DP World Clubhouse Fan Zone hosted young golfers from ZEN GOLF Range & Academy, special guests, and tournament players like Ryder Cup stars Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood. This initiative reflects DP World's commitment to supporting grassroots talent through sustainable infrastructure.

"We're incredibly proud to partner with ZEN GOLF Range & Academy," said Daniel van Otterdijk, Group Chief Communications Officer at DP World. "At DP World, we're using logistics to create opportunities—giving new life to our containers and opening new doors for communities to connect with golf."

Sustainable Infrastructure

Hemant Kumar Ruia, Country Manager of DP World India Subcontinent, stated that bringing the DP World Clubhouse to India demonstrates their dedication to advancing the sport through sustainable infrastructure. "Sport grows when access meets purpose," he noted.

Shyam Grover, Managing Director of ZEN GOLF Range & Academy, expressed pride in being chosen as a partner in this initiative. "This new space will make a real difference—giving our students access to better facilities and new technology," he said.

The DP World Clubhouse programme will continue expanding globally over the coming years. It will be linked to key moments in the global golf calendar due to DP World's role as title partner of the DP World Tour and a Worldwide Partner of the Ryder Cup.