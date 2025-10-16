'Virat, Rohit Were Not Asked To Retire, They Went On Their Own': Ravi Shastri Says India Duo may Leave if Enjoyment Drops

How does Virat Kohli's Rs 80 crore Gurugram Property look which he handed over to his Elder Brother? By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 13:56 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Virat Kohli has officially handed over the legal rights to manage his Gurugram property to his elder brother, Vikas Kohli. The cricketer personally completed the General Power of Attorney paperwork at the Wazirabad Tehsil office before departing for the Australia tour.

Virat signed a Power of Attorney (POA) which legally authorizes his brother to manage, operate, and handle all affairs concerning these properties on his behalf. This includes rights to deal with documentation, financial transactions, maintenance, and legal issues linked with the property.

The properties in question are among the most lavish and high-value residential assets owned by Virat Kohli. His Gurugram residence, located in DLF Phase 1, is a sprawling 4,500 square foot mansion valued at around Rs 80 crore.

Kohli personally visited the Wazirabad Tehsil office in Gurugram on October 14, to sign a General Power of Attorney (POA). Through this, he legally authorized his elder brother, Vikas Kohli, to manage all legal and administrative matters related to his Gurugram properties.

Virat Kohli Gurugram Home

This architectural marvel features distinct geometric patterns, marble and wooden interiors, a unique hanging swimming pool accessible by wooden stairs, a sophisticated gym, and dedicated rooms for entertainment, such as an arcade gaming zone reflecting Virat's personal interests. The house maintains a perfect balance of luxurious comfort and functional living, making it ideal as a family-oriented luxury residence currently occupied by Virat's parents, which reflects his preference for keeping close family bonds. It also has a designated bar area.

Virat now resides primarily in London with his wife Anushka Sharma and their children, balancing his international cricket career and family life abroad. By entrusting Vikas Kohli through POA, Virat ensures that all legal and administrative matters related to his Gurugram estate are efficiently managed on the ground without the need for his direct involvement. This arrangement also allows Virat to focus on his professional commitments, knowing his valuable assets are in trustworthy hands.

Besides Gurugram, Virat Kohli owns other notable properties - including a luxurious Mumbai home in Worli spanning 7,000 sq. ft., valued at Rs 34 crore, featuring minimalist interiors, a terrace garden, and a private gym that supports his fitness regime. He currently resides in London with his wife, Anushka Sharma, and their two children.