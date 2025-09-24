English Edition
India submits official bid to host 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad

By MyKhel Staff

India has formally submitted its bid to host the prestigious 2030 Commonwealth Games, proposing Ahmedabad in Gujarat as the host city for the event's centenary edition.

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved India's official proposal, paving the way for the Indian Olympic Association to submit necessary documents and financial guarantees earlier this August. If selected, Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave. alongside the Narendra Modi Stadium, will serve as primary venues, reflecting the city's growing reputation for hosting major sporting events.

Officials stated that India's bid emphasizes inclusivity, sustainable practices, and showcasing the country's hospitality and sporting talent to the world. "India is ready to welcome the Commonwealth family and create a lasting legacy for sport, society, and the economy," said a senior IOA official. The event is projected to boost infrastructure development, job creation, and international tourism, while inspiring a new generation of athletes and sports professionals.

India faces competition from Nigeria, the only other nation with a formal bid after Canada withdrew from the process. The Commonwealth Sport General Assembly is expected to announce the winning host in November.

India's 2030 Commonwealth Games bid, if successful, will return the mega-event to the country for the first time since 2010 (New Delhi), setting the stage for a centenary celebration that merges sporting excellence with cultural and economic progress.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 17:04 [IST]
