National Sports Day 2025: Sports Ministry To Carry Out 3-Day Nationwide Initiative For Health And Fitness National Sports Day 2025 takes place from August 29 to 31, promoting fitness in India. Led by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, citizens are encouraged to engage in sports, honouring Major Dhyan Chand's legacy while aspiring for a healthier nation. By Mykhel Team Updated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 2:00 [IST]

-MyKhel Team

On the occasion of the National Sports Day 2025, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is spearheading a nationwide sports initiative from August 29 to 31, 2025.

This event honours the birth anniversary of hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand, which is celebrated as National Sports Day on August 29. Citizens are encouraged to dedicate an hour to fitness and play, promoting a healthier lifestyle across India.

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, has urged everyone to participate in this three-day celebration. He emphasised the importance of fitness for building a prosperous nation. "Only healthy citizens can build a prosperous nation," he stated, encouraging people to engage in sports activities.

National Participation and Values

The event aligns with India's ambition to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036. It aims to inspire mass participation in sports, showcasing India's evolving sports culture. From schools to workplaces, communities will unite under Olympic values like Friendship and Excellence and Paralympic values such as Determination and Courage.

Major stadiums across districts will host celebrations featuring Members of Parliament and top athletes. These events aim to motivate participants to embrace sports as part of their daily lives. The celebrations will continue with Fit India carnival-style events on August 30, promoting active living through various activities.

Engagement Through Social Media

Prominent figures like Abhinav Bindra and Sunil Chhetri have also taken to social media to encourage participation. Sunil Chhetri tweeted about the importance of fitness and Olympic values, urging communities to join the celebrations from August 29 to 31.

The final day, August 31, will feature Fit India "Sundays on Cycle." This initiative encourages cycling as a regular fitness practice. Additionally, the Fit India App will introduce a Carbon Savings Incentivisation feature to promote eco-friendly habits among citizens.

Future Sporting Aspirations

The Ministry's efforts are part of broader initiatives like Khelo Bharat Niti 2025 and the National Sports Governance Act 2025. These aim to position India as a global sporting superpower by 2047. National Sports Day 2025 marks another step towards creating a fit and competitive sporting nation.

This movement is not just about celebrating sports but also about integrating fitness into daily life. By participating in these events, citizens contribute towards making India a healthier nation while honouring Major Dhyan Chand's legacy.