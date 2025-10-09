Rinku Singh given Rs 5 Crore Ransom Threat? What Happened and who Threatened India Star? By MyKhel Staff Updated: Thursday, October 9, 2025, 19:04 [IST]

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh has been threatened with a ransom demand of Rs 5 crore, as it has come to the limelight on Thursday (October 9).

The Indian star has emerged from a humble background but has made a meteoric rise. After a superb outing with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, Rinku has now established himself as an India player as well.

Who gave Ransom threat to Rinku Singh?

But Rinku was subject of a ransom threat earlier this year. This extortion attempt occurred between February and April 2025, during which Rinku Singh's promotional team received three threatening messages demanding the ransom. As per reports, he was threatened by the notorious underworld gang D-Company, led by Dawood Ibrahim.

Mumbai Crime Branch makes 2 Arrests

Following an investigation by the Mumbai Crime Branch, two suspects, Mohammed Dilshad and Mohammed Naveed, were arrested; one of them confessed to making direct calls to Rinku Singh demanding ransom. The arrested individuals were apprehended in the West Indies and handed over to Indian authorities in August 2025.

Rinku Singh, originally from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, has risen from humble beginnings and gained fame for his cricketing performances, including crucial contributions to India's Asia Cup 2025 victory. His father, Khanchandra Singh, worked as an LPG cylinder delivery man, while his mother, Bina Devi, is a homemaker. The family lived in a small two-room house provided by his father's employer. Despite financial hardships, Rinku pursued cricket passionately, eventually supporting his family and enabling his father to quit his job.

Despite his success on the field, this underworld threat has raised serious security concerns for him. The case is under ongoing investigation with heightened security measures for the cricketer. At the moment, the player is at his Aligarh residence and will be part of the India T20I squad for the upcoming series against Australia.