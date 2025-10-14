Cricket Legend Sourav Ganguly to Lead the Charge as Brand Ambassador for Bhartiya Corporate Premier League (BCPL) 2025

Sports Bulletin For October 14 From India's Test Series Victory To Gautam Gambhir Coming To Harshit Rana's Aid By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 16:22 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Sports Bulletin For October 14: A busy day in sports and global news as India dominates the cricketing arena, Cape Verde makes historic World Cup qualification, and major legal and scandal developments grab headlines.

From India's Test series triumph over the West Indies and Virat Kohli's return to Kohli, Gambhir, and Pandya making news, to Cape Verde's football milestone and serious allegations in athletics and football circles, here's a roundup of the top stories for October 14.

1) India beat West Indies By 7 Wickets To Clinch Series 2-0

Shubman Gill-led India defeated West Indies by 7 wickets to clinch series 2-0 to move up the table in the WTC Points Table.

2) Gautam Gambhir Tears Into Kris Srikkanth, Defends Harshit Rana's Selection

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has strongly responded to former captain Kris Srikkanth's claims that pacer Harshit Rana was selected for the ODI squad to Australia only because he is Gambhir's "yes man."

Speaking after India's 2-0 Test series win over the West Indies, Gambhir called the remarks "shameful" and "unfair," urging Srikkanth not to target a 23-year-old for online attention.

"It's wrong to go after a young player for the sake of views," Gambhir said. "Harshit has earned his place through his performances, not connections. Criticising performance is fine, but personally attacking a youngster is not."

3) Virat Kohli Is Back! Star Batter Arrives In Delhi Ahead Of India's Departure For Australia ODIs

Indian batting icon Virat Kohli, who resides in London with wife Anushka Sharma and their children Vamika and Akaay, returned to Delhi on Tuesday (October 14). The 36-year-old, last seen in action for India on March 9, 2025, in Dubai, will fly with the national team to Australia on Wednesday for the upcoming three-match ODI series. Videos and photos of Kohli's arrival at the airport have quickly gone viral on social media.

4) Hardik Pandya Injury Update: India All-rounder Set To Undergo Assessment In Bengaluru

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya will undergo an assessment for the left quadriceps injury he sustained during the Asia Cup Super Four match against Sri Lanka last month, which ruled him out of the final against Pakistan. As per a Times of India report, the 31-year-old will visit the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru today, where his rehabilitation plan will be finalized after a detailed evaluation.

5) Cape Verde, Home to Just 525,000, Create History To Book Maiden FIFA World Cup Appearance

Cape Verde have secured their first-ever FIFA World Cup spot for 2026, sparking massive celebrations in the capital, Praia. The African island nation, with a population of just 525,000, defeated Eswatini 3-0 to qualify, becoming the second-smallest country after Iceland to reach the World Cup finals.

6) Ex-Olympic Coach Charged With Multiple Child Sex Offences

Athletics coach Vicente Leiva-Modahl, 65 and former husband of British runner Diane Modahl, is set to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday. He faces multiple charges, including rape and sexual assault involving a child, allegedly committed between 2012 and 2024, the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed.

7) India Equal South Africa's World Record Of Most Consecutive Test Series Wins Against An Opposition

India chased down 121 in 35.2 overs to beat the West Indies by 7 wickets in the second Test at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. KL Rahul starred with an unbeaten half-century as Shubman Gill led India in his first Test series as captain. The win sealed a 2-0 series victory and saw India equal South Africa's record for most consecutive Test series wins against a single opponent.

8) Scandal In Bundesliga: Former Borussia Dortmund Employee Accused Of Sexual Abuse

Police in Hagen, south of Dortmund, have reported two sexual abuse complaints against a former Borussia Dortmund employee, AFP said on Monday. The individual's identity has not been disclosed.