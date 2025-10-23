India vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch IND-W vs NZ-W match on TV and Online?

Stamp Opens Up About Recovery From Serious Knee Injury Ahead Of Comeback Fight At ONE 173

'It could have been Fatal in a few Hours': India star Tilak Varma reveals Chilling health scare after debut IPL Season

Jude Bellingham Reflects On Last Season With Real Madrid And Aims For Improvement In 2024-25

Sports Bulletin for October 23: India suffer Series defeat in Australia, Virat Kohli scores a Duck Again By MyKhel Staff Updated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 17:23 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India has now lost the ODI series against Australia with their defeat in Adelaide as Virat Kohli continued his horrid form with another duck.

In the Champions League, Liverpool and Real Madrid both registered important victories. Check out the Sports Bulletin for Thursday (October 23), with the unmissable stories, curated for you.

1. India concede ODI series after Adelaide defeat

India have lost the ODI series against Australia after losing by 2 wickets in the second ODI in Adelaide on Thursday. Despite a good effort with the bat, Cooper Connolly played a crucial knock for the hosts as the Aussies have now taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The final ODI of the series will be played in Sydney on October 25.

2. Virat Kohli perishes for consecutive Ducks

Virat Kohli recorded consecutive ducks in the 2025 ODI series against Australia, marking the first time since his debut in 2008 that he was dismissed for two back-to-back ducks in ODI cricket. Kohli fell for a duck in both the first ODI in Perth and the second ODI in Adelaide.

3. Smriti Mandhana scores Century against New Zealand Women

Smriti Mandhana has scored a fantastic century against New Zealand women in the ongoing World Cup match on Thursday. The star India batter's knock can be pivotal as India look for their semifinal berth in the competition.

4. Ishan Kishan wanted by 3 Franchises for IPL 2026

Ishan Kishan, currently with Sunrisers Hyderabad, is in high demand ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction. Three franchises-Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Rajasthan Royals-have shown keen interest in acquiring the wicketkeeper-batsman through trade deals. Mumbai Indians are leading the pursuit, aiming for a reunion with Kishan, who spent seven years with them before joining SRH in 2025 for ₹11.25 crore.

5. Tilak Varma reveals battle with Rhabdomyolysis

Indian cricketer Tilak Varma faced a serious health challenge with rhabdomyolysis, a rare muscle injury causing rapid muscle breakdown. Diagnosed after his first IPL season in 2022, Varma experienced severe muscle strain, making simple movements like finger flexing difficult. He credited Mumbai Indians, BCCI, and Jay Shah for their critical support during his recovery.

6. Novak Djokovic mural defaced in Serbia

A mural of Novak Djokovic in Belgrade, Serbia, was defaced with black paint shortly after the tennis star moved his family to Greece. The artwork, created by artist Andrej Josifovski, depicted Djokovic's celebrated Wimbledon gesture and symbolized support for anti-government protests. The vandalism sparked outrage, reflecting a souring relationship between Djokovic and parts of Serbian society and government amid political tensions.

7. South Africa restore Test series parity with Rawalpindi win

South Africa drew the two-match Test series 1-1 against Pakistan with an emphatic eight-wicket win in the second Test at Rawalpindi. Pakistan were undone by South African spinners Keshav Maharaj (7 wickets) and Simon Harmer (6 wickets) in two innings. South Africa chased down 68 runs comfortably, showcasing resilience and skill to bounce back after losing the first Test. This result marked South Africa's first series win on Asian soil in their World Test Championship defense.

8. Liverpool, Real Madrid secure crucial Champions League victories

Real Madrid continued their flawless Champions League campaign with a narrow 1-0 win over Juventus, thanks to Jude Bellingham's decisive goal. Meanwhile, Liverpool ended their losing streak emphatically, overpowering Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 with standout performances from Hugo Ekitike, Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

9. PBKS appoint Sairaj Bahutule as new Bowling coach

Punjab Kings have appointed former India cricketer Sairaj Bahutule as their new spin bowling coach ahead of IPL 2026, replacing Sunil Joshi. Bahutule, a veteran first-class player and experienced coach, has worked with domestic teams and IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals. PBKS were the runners-up in IPL 2025 and will be hoping for another stellar outing in the upcoming season.

10. FC Goa put up a valiant effort against Al Nassr

FC Goa fought hard but lost 2-1 to Al Nassr in their AFC Champions League Two Group A match at Fatorda. Al Nassr scored early through Angelo Gabriel and Haroune Camara, while Brison Fernandes pulled one back for Goa before halftime. Despite pressure and a valiant effort, Goa was reduced to 10 men late on, cementing Al Nassr's win.