Sports Bulletin for October 30: KKR appoint Abhishek Nayar to MI send Rohit Sharma message

Sports Bulletin for October 30

In the world of sports, there were numerous developments. KKR appointed Abhishek Nayar as their head coach, while Mumbai Indians sent a strong message to put Rohit Sharma rumours to rest.

Here are the best stories across the world for October 30. Check out the unmissable sports digest here.

1. Shreyas Iyer sends recovery message after Surgery

Shreyas Iyer shared a positive message after his spleen surgery, saying he is recovering well and getting better every day. He expressed deep gratitude for the overwhelming support and kind wishes from fans, which mean a lot to him during this challenging time. Iyer is focused on recovery and hopes to return stronger soon. The India player is likely to be sidelined for 2-3 months after sustaining an injury.

2. Abhishek Nayar appointed as KKR Head coach

Abhishek Nayar has been appointed head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the IPL 2026 season, replacing Chandrakant Pandit. Nayar, a former all-rounder and experienced coach, has a long association with KKR, having served as an assistant coach and academy lead. He also coaches UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League. His appointment aims to bring fresh strategy and consistency to KKR after a disappointing 2025 season.

3. MI put Rohit Sharma to KKR rumors to bed

Mumbai Indians have firmly denied rumors of Rohit Sharma moving to Kolkata Knight Riders. The franchise, through a cryptic social media post using a Shahrukh Khan dialogue, confirmed Rohit will remain with MI for IPL 2026. Rohit, a five-time IPL-winning captain for MI, will continue alongside key players like Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. The message subtly dismissed speculation linking Rohit to KKR after Abhishek Nayar's appointment as KKR head coach.

4. Tea before Lunch in IND vs SA 2nd Test in Guwahati

The India vs South Africa 2nd Test in Guwahati will feature a historic change with the tea break scheduled before lunch. The first session will be from 9 AM to 11 AM, followed by a 20-minute tea break at 11 AM. Play resumes from 11:20 AM to 1:20 PM, then lunch from 1:20 PM to 2 PM, with the final session ending at 4 PM. This aims to maximize playtime due to early sunset.

5. Australia teenager dies after ball hits head

Ben Austin, a 17-year-old promising Australian cricketer, tragically died after being struck on the neck by a ball during practice at Ferntree Gully Cricket Club in Melbourne. Despite wearing a helmet, he lacked a neck guard and was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Austin was praised as a talented player and beloved teammate. His death has deeply saddened the cricket community, recalling the 2014 tragedy of Phillip Hughes.

6. Arsenal beat Brighton in Carabao Cup

Arsenal defeated Brighton 2-0 in the Carabao Cup fourth round at the Emirates Stadium. Goals from Ethan Nwaneri and Bukayo Saka secured Arsenal's eighth consecutive win and sixth clean sheet. Max Dowman became the youngest starter in the club's history at 15 years old. Despite Brighton's 18 shots, Arsenal's defense held strong to progress into the quarter-finals. Mikel Arteta praised the team's performance and young talents

7. Liverpool suffer 3rd defeat against Crystal Palace in Carabao Cup

Liverpool lost to Crystal Palace for the third time this season in the Carabao Cup, extending their poor run. Crystal Palace outplayed them once again, eliminating Liverpool from the tournament. The defeat adds pressure on Liverpool's coach Arne Slot as the team continues to struggle in all competitions this season. Ismaila Sarr scored a brace in Palace's 3-0 win at Anfield.

8. Dabang Delhi to face Puneri Paltan in PKL 2025 Final

The grand finale of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 promises a contest worthy of the occasion as Dabang Delhi take on Puneri Paltan at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium on Friday, October 31. Delhi won the Qualifier 1 against Paltans to qualify for Final, while Paltans then beat the Patna Pirates in Qualifier 2.

9. Phoebe Litchfield smashes maiden World Cup Century in Semis

Phoebe Litchfield delivered a brilliant batting performance in the ICC Women's World Cup semi-final against India at DY Patil Sports Academy. The 22-year-old left-hander scored her maiden World Cup century, anchoring Australia's innings after captain Alyssa Healy's early dismissal. Litchfield reached her hundred with a four off Shree Charani, earning praise and celebration from teammates including Ellyse Perry.