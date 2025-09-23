Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Has A Huge Chance Of Not Qualifying For The Final- Here's How

Sports Bulletin for September 23: Shreyas Iyer's withdrawal to Ousmane Dembele winning Ballon d'Or By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 17:38 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

In today's bulletin: Shreyas Iyer withdraws from India A's second unofficial Test against Australia A citing personal reasons, with KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj featuring in the playing XI.

Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati wins her third consecutive Women's Ballon d'Or, while Ousmane Dembele claims the men's Ballon d'Or. Former umpire Dickie Bird passes away at 92.Check out the unmissable stories across the world of sports, for September 23.

1. Shreyas Iyer withdraws from 2nd Test against Australia A

Shreyas Iyer withdrew from the second unofficial Test against Australia A in Lucknow citing personal reasons. He returned to Mumbai just hours before the match and stepped down as India A captain. Dhruv Jurel took over the captaincy. Iyer remains in contention for India's upcoming Test series against West Indies despite missing this fixture.

2. KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj in playing XI for India A in 2nd unofficial Test

KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj were included in the playing XI for India A in the second unofficial Test against Australia A at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Rahul is set to open the batting alongside Narayan Jagadeesan, while Siraj joined the pace attack. This match serves as preparation for the upcoming two-Test series against West Indies

3. Ousmane Dembele wins Men's Ballon d'Or 2025 Award

Ousmane Dembele won the 2025 Men's Ballon d'Or after an outstanding season with Paris Saint-Germain. He led PSG to a historic treble, including their first-ever Champions League title. Dembele's dynamic forward play was instrumental in the club's victories, edging out young stars like Barcelona's Lamine Yamal.

4. Aitana Bonmati wins three Women's Ballon d'Or in a row

Aitana Bonmati has made history by winning the Women's Ballon d'Or for the third consecutive year in 2025. The Barcelona and Spain midfielder continued her dominance in women's football, becoming the first player ever to achieve this feat. Despite Barcelona falling short in the UEFA Women's Champions League final, Bonmati's individual brilliance shone through as she beat her Spain teammate Mariona Caldentey for the award.

5. India women fined 10 per cent for slow over rate

India have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia in the third Women's One Day International in New Delhi on Saturday. G.S.Lakshmi of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction as India were ruled to be two overs short of the target

6. Dinesh Karthik named India captain for Hong Kong Sixes

Dinesh Karthik has been named captain of Team India for the Hong Kong Sixes 2025, scheduled from November 7 to 9. The former India wicketkeeper-batsman, who retired from Indian cricket in 2024 and now coaches Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will lead the side alongside Ravichandran Ashwin.

7. R Ashwin enters ILT20 auction with highest base price

Ravichandran Ashwin has enrolled his name for the first-ever ILT20 auction, which is set to be held this year. The franchise tournament of UAE cricket has garnered Ashwin's interest, whose base price is USD 1,20,000, which is the highest among all auctioned players. Ashwin's base price is Rs 1.06 in Indian currency, and the veteran is reportedly in contacts with BBL franchises as well.

8. Former umpire Dickie Bird passes away aged 92

Former cricket umpire Harold Dennis "Dickie" Bird MBE OBE, one of the game's most iconic and beloved figures, has passed away at 92. Bird officiated in 66 Test matches and 69 ODIs, including three World Cup finals. The Yorkshire County Cricket Club mourned his loss, praising his legacy of sportsmanship, humility, and joy. Bird was also known for his warmth, fairness, and memorable eccentricities, firmly etched in cricket history.