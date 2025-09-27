Sports Bulletin on September 27: India win on Super Over, Sheetal Devi strikes Gold, Cristiano Ronaldo Stars for Al Nassr

Brentford vs Man United Live Streaming: Where and When to Watch Premier League Match on TV and Online?

Sports Bulletin on September 27



The sports world delivered an action-packed day filled with thrilling victories, inspiring performances, and major announcements.

From India's dramatic Super Over win against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup to emerging stars winning gold in para championships, and significant changes in cricket and football teams, fans witnessed key developments across multiple sports. This bulletin highlights today's top stories shaping the competitive and dynamic landscape of international and domestic sports.

Hardik Pandya likely to feature in Asia Cup Final

Hardik Pandya is expected to play in the Asia Cup Final after recovering from a recent injury scare. His inclusion boosts India's chances in the final against Pakistan, where his all-round skills will be crucial in the high-stakes encounter. The player went off due to cramp against Sri Lanka, but is expected to play on Sunday in the final.

India secure Super Over win against Sri Lanka

India triumphed over Sri Lanka in a thrilling Super Over in the Asia Cup Super Four match. Both teams scored 202 runs in the main game, but India edged out Sri Lanka by two wickets in the Super Over, secured by strong bowling and tactical batting.

Sheetal Devi wins Gold in Archery Para Champs

Eighteen-year-old Indian armless archer Sheetal Devi made history by winning the women's compound individual gold at the 2025 Para World Archery Championship in Gwangju. She defeated world No.1 Öznur Cure Girdi of Turkey 146-143. Sheetal also earned mixed team bronze and women's team silver, marking her third medal at the event and solidifying her status as a top para-archer.

Shardul Thakur named Mumbai captain

Shardul Thakur has been named Mumbai's captain for the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season, succeeding Ajinkya Rahane who stepped down to focus on batting. The 33-year-old all-rounder brings leadership experience from captaining West Zone in the Duleep Trophy and aims to guide Mumbai to their 43rd title. Notably, Yashasvi Jaiswal has been excluded from the squad. Mumbai's campaign starts on October 15 against Jammu & Kashmir.

West Indies reaches Ahmedabad ahead of Test series

The West Indies cricket team arrived in Ahmedabad on September 24, 2025, ahead of their two-Test series against India. They are holding a six-day training camp to prepare for the opening Test, scheduled to start on October 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The squad, led by captain Roston Chase, features a strong pace attack and specialist spinners to tackle Indian conditions. The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle.

West Ham sack Graham Potter

Graham Potter was sacked by West Ham United in September 2025 after just nine months in charge. Under Potter, West Ham won only six out of 23 Premier League games and struggled with poor results both last season and in 2025-26, leaving the club 19th in the league. The decision was made to improve the team's position amid mounting fan frustration. Nuno Espirito Santo is the leading candidate to replace him.

PCB chief Naqvi may pay Haris Rauf's fine

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Naqvi is reported to consider paying the fine levied on Haris Rauf due to a disciplinary issue, signaling PCB's support for the fast bowler as they seek an amicable resolution. In Indian currency, Naqvi will have to pay around Rs 39,000, after the Pakistan player was booked for his 6-0 gestures during the Asia Cup 2025 match against India.

MS Dhoni invests in Biryani venture

House of Biryan (HOB) is innovating the biryani experience with its unique "Meri Wali Biryani" concept, allowing customers to customize flavours, spice levels, and toppings, making every meal personal. MS Dhoni has invested in HOB, expressing excitement about the brand's vision to blend authentic taste with modern technology to popularize biryani globally. The brand aims to create a flexible, customer-centric culinary experience unlike any traditional biryani offering.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores in Al Nassr win

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a decisive goal for Al Nassr in their recent victory, underscoring his vital role in the team's success in the Saudi league. His goal-scoring continues to inspire the squad. The Portuguese netted once as Al Nassr beat Al Ittihad 2-0 in a crucial Saudi Pro League match.