Sports Bulletin For Sep 11: SC Declines Plea To Stop IND vs PAK Match To East Bengal's AFC Champions League Draw By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 16:51 [IST]

Sports Bulletin For Sep 11: Here are today's top sports updates, spanning cricket, football, badminton, boxing, hockey, and more. From the Supreme Court's refusal to halt the India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash, to East Bengal's AFC Women's Champions League debut draw, historic milestones in women's cricket, and key results in archery, boxing, and badminton-catch up on all the major headlines making waves in the sporting world.

1) SC Declines Plea To Stop India-Pakistan Cricket Match, Questions Urgency

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined an urgent hearing on a plea seeking cancellation of the upcoming India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash. A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi dismissed the urgency, saying, "It's just a match, let it be."

The petition, filed by four law students led by Urvashi Jain, argued that holding the game after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor undermines national dignity. India and Pakistan are set to meet on September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

2) East Bengal FC Pooled With Wuhan Jiangda, Bam Khatoon FC, PFC Nasaf in AFC Women's Champions League

East Bengal FC will make their AFC Women's Champions League debut in Group B alongside Wuhan Jiangda (China), Bam Khatoon (Iran) and PFC Nasaf (Uzbekistan). The IWL 2024-25 champions secured qualification by topping Group E in the prelims ahead of Kitchee SC (Hong Kong) and Phnom Penh Crown FC (Cambodia). The tournament begins on November 17, following the draw held at AFC House in Kuala Lumpur.

3) ICC Women's Cricket World Cup To Feature Historic All-Female Umpires, Referees

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup will, for the first time, feature an all-women panel of umpires and match referees. While similar panels officiated at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the last two Women's T20 World Cups, this marks a historic first for the ODI World Cup.

4) Bosch, Jansen Shine As South Africa Pummel England To Secure 14-Run Win

South Africa edged England by 14 runs via the DLS method in a rain-hit first T20 at Cardiff on Wednesday. The match, cut down to just 12.5 overs, saw Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch claim two wickets each.

5) Allrounder Aaron Hardie has been ruled out of Australia A's tour of India

Australia A allrounder Aaron Hardie has been sidelined from the India tour with a shoulder injury. Will Sutherland will step in for the second four-day match in Lucknow.

6) Archery World Championships: Gatha Khadake Secures Pre-Quarters Berth, Deepika Kumari Shown Exit Door

India's Deepika Kumari crashed out in the round of 32 at the World Championships on Thursday, losing a five-setter to Indonesia's Diananda Choirunisa despite being seeded into the third round. Meanwhile, 15-year-old Gatha Khadake impressed, advancing as the only Indian recurve archer to reach the pre-quarters.

7) Pooja Rani Secures Medal For India; Battles To Enter World Championships Semifinals

Veteran boxer Pooja Rani clinched her first Women's World Championships medal after a gritty 3-2 win over Poland's Emilia Koterska in the 80kg quarterfinals on Wednesday night. The 34-year-old advanced after a first-round bye, using her experience to edge past the teenager.

8) Indan Hockey Star Hardik Singh Adopts Family Living In Tent After House Destroyed In Punjab Floods

India vice-captain Hardik Singh, fresh from guiding the team to Asia Cup 2025 glory and World Cup qualification, has adopted a flood-hit family of four in Punjab to help rebuild their home. The Jalandhar-born midfielder will also donate his prize money from the tournament to support flood victims.

9) Lleyton Hewitt Vows To Appeal Davis Cup Suspension For Shoving Anti-Doping Official

Australian Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt has vowed to appeal his two-week suspension and AUD 30,000 fine for shoving a doping control chaperone, calling the tribunal's ruling unfair and lacking transparency.

10) Hong Kong Open: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy- Chirag Shetty, Lakshya Sen Secure Quarter-Finals Berth

Lakshya Sen battled past HS Prannoy 15-21, 21-18, 21-10 to reach the Hong Kong Open quarterfinals on Wednesday. On Thursday, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also advanced, overcoming Thailand's Peeratchai Sukphun and Pakkapon Teeraratsakul 18-21, 21-15, 21-11 in just over an hour.