Sports Bulletin For Sep 26: From Kaif-Bumrah Twitter Saga To Suryakumar Yadav Pleads 'Non Guilty' For Political Comments By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Friday, September 26, 2025, 18:32 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Sports Bulletin For September 26: From cricketing debates to historic sporting feats and solemn moments in football, 26th Sep has been packed with significant developments across the sports world. India and Pakistan's ongoing Asia Cup 2025 rivalry has seen on-field battles spill into off-field controversies.

Football mourns the loss of a young talent, global icons announce retirement, and India celebrates the opening of a major para-sports event, highlighting both the triumphs and challenges in the sporting arena. Here's a roundup of the latest updates.

1) Mohammad Kaif Responds to Jasprit Bumrah's "Inaccurate" Remark With Respectful Clarification

The debate over Jasprit Bumrah's role in the Asia Cup 2025 intensified after Mohammad Kaif's remarks on his usage under Suryakumar Yadav. Kaif noted that Bumrah was bowling more upfront and less at the death compared to Rohit Sharma's captaincy, which could benefit opposition batters. Bumrah dismissed the view as "inaccurate," prompting Kaif to clarify that his comments were observations, not criticism, and to reiterate his admiration for India's premier match-winner.

2) Suryakumar Pleads Not Guilty, PCB-BCCI Complaints Escalate Tensions

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated off the field at the Asia Cup 2025, with both boards filing complaints after two heated games in Dubai. Pakistan lodged a protest with the ICC over Suryakumar Yadav's post-match comments on September 14, when he dedicated India's win to the armed forces and families of the Pahalgam Pakistani terrorist attack victims. Surya, backed by BCCI officials, pleaded not guilty at a hearing led by match referee Richie Richardson. A verdict is expected tomorrow.

3) Only result on Sept 28 will matter: Pakistan head coach Hesson on Asia Cup finale against India

After back-to-back defeats to India in the group stage and Super 4s, Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson said the only result that matters is the upcoming Asia Cup final - the first India-Pakistan title clash in 41 years.

4) Former Arsenal youth player Billy Vigar dies after sustaining brain injury during soccer game

Football mourns Billy Vigar, the 21-year-old ex-Arsenal academy forward, who died from a head injury sustained playing for Chichester City in an Isthmian League Premier Division match.

5) Pakistan Withdraws From World Para Athletics Championships In India Over Govt Diktat: Report

Amid ongoing India-Pakistan tensions over the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, Pakistan has decided to boycott the World Para Athletics Championships starting September 27 in New Delhi, citing government guidance.

6) Sergio Busquets To Hang Up Boots At End Of MLS Season

Spanish World Cup winner Sergio Busquets, 37, will retire at the end of the MLS season. He joined Inter Miami in 2023 after nearly 20 years at Barcelona.

7) India Create History, Become The First Team In A-Tests To Chase Down 400-plus Target

Led by Dhruv Jurel, India A made history by chasing 412 in an A Test, powered by centuries from KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan, and a 50 from Jurel.

8) Karun Nair Opens Up After India Omission

Karun Nair expressed little about his exclusion from India's Test squad for the West Indies series, noting that despite not hitting big hundreds in England, he felt he had contributed, scoring 205 runs in four Tests at an average of 25.62.

9) Vaibhav Suryavanshi Flops In Final Youth ODI vs Australia

India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi was dismissed for 16 by Charles Lachmund in the final Youth ODI against Australia, with India already securing the series 2-0.

10) World Para Athletics Declared Open By PM Modi

On a landmark day for Indian sports, PM Narendra Modi said hosting the IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships showcases India as a "sporting and inclusive" nation. The opening ceremony took place Thursday at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.