Sports Bulletin For Sep 9: From Rohit Sharma NOT 'Great' Among Indian Best To Rishabh Pant's Return

Sports Bulletin For Sep 9: From cricket controversies and injury updates to international football milestones, archery battles, and chess history, the sporting world has been buzzing with major headlines. Here's a quick roundup of the top stories making waves today.

1) Rohit Sharma Doesn't Fit Among Great Indian Batters: Sanjay Manjrekar Raises Eyebrows With Huge Claim

Ex Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has reignited the discussion around Rohit Sharma's place in Indian cricket history. During his appearance on The Great Indian Cricket Show on Doordarshan, Manjrekar suggested that while Rohit has enjoyed a remarkable career, he still doesn't find a spot among India's absolute batting icons.

In his words, "Rohit Sharma does not fit in the list of all-time Indian batting greats because here we are talking about names such as Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Virat Kohli. Rohit doesn't quite make the cut there."

2) Rishabh Pant Aims To Make India Comeback During Test Series Against West Indies: Report

India's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant injured his foot while attempting a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes on Day 1 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford on July 23. The setback ruled him out of the fifth Test at The Oval as well as the Asia Cup 2025.

With Pant unavailable, the selectors named Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma in the 15-member squad for the continental event starting September 9 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. According to a Cricbuzz report, Pant is now eyeing a return in the upcoming two-Test series against West Indies.

3) Rohit Sharma's Late Night Hospital Visit Sparks Concern

India's ODI skipper Rohit Sharma was seen at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital late Monday night, raising curiosity about his visit. Though the reason remains undisclosed, fans have been wishing for his well-being as he was spotted entering the hospital while avoiding media questions.

4) Asia Cup 2025 Starts Today With AFG vs HK

Asia Cup 2025 kick-starts today on 9th September with Afghanistan and Hong Kong squaring it off at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium in a Group B clash.

5) Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money Revealed

The Asia Cup 2025, scheduled from September 9 to 28 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, will see eight teams competing in the T20I format. The opener pits Afghanistan against Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi, followed by India vs UAE in Dubai on September 10. The champions will pocket ₹2.6 crore, while the runners-up will receive ₹1.3 crore.

6) ISSF World Cup 2025: Dismal Show By Indian Shooters On Opening Day

India endured a poor start at the ISSF World Cup in Ningbo, China, as both 10m air pistol and 10m air rifle mixed teams failed to make the finals. The pistol pairs placed 11th and 13th, while the rifle teams finished 14th and 34th in qualification.

7) Tunisia Qualify For FIFA World Cup 2026 After 1-0 Win Over Equatorial Guinea

Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane's stoppage-time goal sealed Tunisia's 1-0 win over Equatorial Guinea on Monday, confirming their 2026 World Cup qualification. With this, Tunisia secured Group H and became the second African team after Morocco to book a spot.

8) World Archery Championships: Indian Women's Recurve Team Enters Bronze Medal Match; Men Bow Out

India's women's recurve team of Deepika Kumari, Gatha Khadake, and Ankita Bhakat entered the bronze medal match at the World Archery Championships in Gwangju after a 2-6 semifinal loss to Japan. They will face South Korea in pursuit of their first women's team medal since 2015. Meanwhile, the men's recurve side exited in the first round, and the compound team couldn't add to India's two medals.

9) 16-Year-Old Abhimanyu Mishra Stuns World Champion D Gukesh

Abhimanyu Mishra, 16, made history by becoming the youngest player to beat a reigning world champion in classical chess, defeating D Gukesh in round five of the FIDE Grand Swiss on Monday. Mishra had earlier set the record as the youngest to defeat a grandmaster.

10) Luis Suarez Banned For 3 MLS Matches! Inter Miami Star Punished For Spitting Incident

Luis Suarez has been handed a three-game MLS suspension after spitting at a Seattle official during the Leagues Cup final. The incident, which followed Inter Miami's 3-0 defeat, had already earned him a six-match Leagues Cup ban, with MLS now extending punishment to league fixtures.