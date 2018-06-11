11th French Open for Rafael Nadal and here's 11 lesser known facts

Such was the emphatic nature of Nadal's win, it was not a quite surprise to see several people asking French Open to be renamed as Nadal Open - in half jest perhaps.

And when you have such a streak in a tournament, it's natural that several records will be rewritten and here Mykhel gives you a lowdown on the triumph of Nadal.

1 By winning his 11th title in Paris, Nadal has become only the second player to win 11 singles titles at a single Grand Slam event. US great Margaret Court is the first player to achieve this feat at the Australian Open between 1960 and 1966, three more between 1969 and 1971 and a final triumph in 1973.

2 Nadal's streak at Roland Garros has come 2005-2008, 2010-2014 and the third one beginning from 2017. May be.

3 Nadal has also have this 11 titles streak in Monte Carlo and Barcelona. But Martina Navratilova holds the all time record of 12 title wins in a tournament in the Chicago event between 1978 and 1992.

4 Nadal has entered the French Open final 11 times and he has won it all 11 times without ever being taken into 5 sets.

5 Nadal has now 111 wins in best of five-set clay court events and he has lost just 2.

6 Only two men have beaten Nadal in Roland Garros - Robin Soderling of Sweden in 2009 and Novak Djokovic in 2015.

7 Nadal now has a peerless win-loss record at French Open - 86-2. Roger Federer (65-16), Novak Djokovic (63-13) and Guillermo Vilas (58-17) are way behind.

8 No tennis player enjoys an unbeaten run against Nadal in Roland Garros and in fact Roger Federer is 0-5 against the Spaniard in Paris.

9 This French Open title was Nadal's 57th clay court title and the next best is Vilas with 49 trophies.

10 At Dominic Thiem was the youngest opponent Nadal faced in 11 French Open finals.

11 2005 was the year when Nadal won his first French Open title, the same year when YouTube founded.