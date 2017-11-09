A tour of the world's highest tennis court with Federer

Bengaluru, November 9: With 28 double-storey floors, accommodating 202 bedroom suites, Burj al-Arab (1,053 ft) in Dubai is currently the fourth tallest hotel in the world and in February 2005, it witnessed a special flash of moment when the helipad that is 689 ft above the ground was temporarily converted into the world's highest tennis court and tennis pros Roger Federer and Andre Agassi didn't miss a chance to participate in friendly exhibition tennis match.

The man-made island, United Arab Emirates is known for many famous things and one of which is, Burj al-Arab.

It was a time when Swiss professional tennis player Roger Federer and former American professional tennis player Andre Agassi, a former world's no.1 came to Dubai to enter ATP's Dubai Duty-Free Men's Open from February 21 to March 7, 2005. Before this event, they went to do a publicity stunt on the large cantilevered helipad atop tennis court.

Roger Federer and Andre Agassi both fearlessly enjoyed a short play and after the match, they sent many tennis balls to reach the distance in the Persian Gulf. After this curious endeavor, Roger Federer went to win the finals against Ivan Ljubičić in three straight set.

It is also notable that, over the years, the same helipad point has been converted for different sports events. Most remembered events are that of golf star Tiger Woods hitting several golf balls off the helipad, David Coulthard riding Red Bull Racing's 750bhp Formula One car on the helipad and Long Ma and ShiWen Liu's table tennis face-off against Jike Zhang and Xiao Xia Li.