Kremlin Cup: Mannarino stops the rot in Moscow

Moscow, October 16: Adrian Mannarino will face top seed Marco Cecchinato in the second round of the Kremlin Cup after ending a six-match losing streak by beating Evgeny Karlovskiy on Monday (October 15).
Mannarino had not tasted victory since defeating Cecchinato in Cincinnati two months ago but the Frenchman stopped the rot with a 3-6 6-4 7-6 (7-4) success over wildcard Karlovskiy.
Mannarino will have to be more clinical when he takes on Cecchinato, having converted only one of 12 break-point opportunities in Moscow.
Aljaz Bedene also advanced with a 5-7 6-4 7-6 (7-2) victory against Laslo Djere, while qualifier Lukas Rosol saw off Matteo Berrettini 6-3 4-6 6-4.
🇷🇺 Happy with the win tonight in Moscow ! #VTBKremlinCup pic.twitter.com/SvLU5phea1— Adrian Mannarino (@AdrianMannarino) October 15, 2018
Feliciano Lopez advanced to round two of the European Open with a 6-4 7-6 (7-5) win against seventh seed Frances Tiafoe in Antwerp.
Vasek Pospisil moved into the last 16 with a 6-3 7-5 triumph over Leonardo Mayer, with Jiri Vesely and Mackenzie McDonald also progressing at the expense of Jaume Munar and Nicolas Jarry respectively.
Denis Kudla overcame Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in the first round of the Stockholm Open, beating the Spaniard 6-2 7-5.
The 135-ranked Elias Ymer rallied from a set down to see off Maximilian Marterer, the home favourite winning 4-6 7-5 7-5.