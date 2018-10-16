English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Kremlin Cup: Mannarino stops the rot in Moscow

By
Adrian Mannarino at Kremlin Cup
Adrian Mannarino at Kremlin Cup

Moscow, October 16: Adrian Mannarino will face top seed Marco Cecchinato in the second round of the Kremlin Cup after ending a six-match losing streak by beating Evgeny Karlovskiy on Monday (October 15).

Mannarino had not tasted victory since defeating Cecchinato in Cincinnati two months ago but the Frenchman stopped the rot with a 3-6 6-4 7-6 (7-4) success over wildcard Karlovskiy.

Mannarino will have to be more clinical when he takes on Cecchinato, having converted only one of 12 break-point opportunities in Moscow.

Aljaz Bedene also advanced with a 5-7 6-4 7-6 (7-2) victory against Laslo Djere, while qualifier Lukas Rosol saw off Matteo Berrettini 6-3 4-6 6-4.

Feliciano Lopez advanced to round two of the European Open with a 6-4 7-6 (7-5) win against seventh seed Frances Tiafoe in Antwerp.

Vasek Pospisil moved into the last 16 with a 6-3 7-5 triumph over Leonardo Mayer, with Jiri Vesely and Mackenzie McDonald also progressing at the expense of Jaume Munar and Nicolas Jarry respectively.

Denis Kudla overcame Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in the first round of the Stockholm Open, beating the Spaniard 6-2 7-5.

The 135-ranked Elias Ymer rallied from a set down to see off Maximilian Marterer, the home favourite winning 4-6 7-5 7-5.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 16, 2018, 1:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 16, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue