Zverev overcomes Moutet to set up Medvedev showdown in Beijing By Patrick Hayes Updated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 22:51 [IST]

omnisport-MyKhel Team

Alexander Zverev will face Daniil Medvedev for a place in the semi-finals of the China Open after he overcame Corentin Moutet across three sets.

Zverev earned a 7-5 3-6 6-3 victory in his quarter-final clash with Moutet, though the second seed was made to work for his triumph against his French opponent.

The world number three edged a tense one-hour first set as Moutet, in frustration, smashed his racket against his own leg as he sought a response in the second set.

And Moutet was able to do just that, crucially breaking Zverev in the sixth game before taking the encounter the distance at the third time of asking.

However, Zverev was able to regain control in the decider, despite being broken in the first game of the third set, sealing his progression on serve.

Zverev's victory saw him book a 21st career clash against Medvedev, who beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in straight sets earlier in the day.

Medvedev, who lost in the 2023 final to Jannik Sinner in Beijing, edged closer to reaching another showpiece match in China with a straightforward 6-3 6-3 triumph.

Data Debrief: Zverev joins elite with latest win

Zverev (287) is one of four players to claim 275+ ATP-level match wins since 2020 along with Sinner, Andrey Rublev and Medvedev, who he will face in the next round.

Despite claiming victory against Moutet in the final set, Zverev has only won seven out of 16 (40%) of deciding sets on the ATP World Tour this season.