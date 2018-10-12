Zverev seals ATP Finals place with Shanghai win

Shanghai, October 12: Alexander Zverev will return to London for the ATP Finals next month having sealed his place in the season-ending tournament with a Shanghai Masters quarter-final win over Kyle Edmund.
The German made his debut at the Finals last season and the 21-year-old ensured he will be involved again in 2018 following a 6-4 6-4 success over Edmund.
Zverev, ranked fifth in the world, is now two wins away from a fourth title of the year and is yet to drop a set in Shanghai.
Five of the eight ATP Finals spots have been taken, with Zverev joining Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Juan Martin del Potro and Roger Federer.