Zverev seals ATP Finals place with Shanghai win

The German made his debut at the Finals last season and the 21-year-old ensured he will be involved again in 2018 following a 6-4 6-4 success over Edmund.

Zverev, ranked fifth in the world, is now two wins away from a fourth title of the year and is yet to drop a set in Shanghai.

Five of the eight ATP Finals spots have been taken, with Zverev joining Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Juan Martin del Potro and Roger Federer.