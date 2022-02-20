Tennis
Andrey Rublev and Felix Auger Aliassime book Marseille reunion

By Nicholas Mcgee

Marseille, February 20: Andrey Rublev will hope to gain revenge on Felix Auger Aliassime when they meet in the final of the Open 13 Provence.

Rublev lost in three sets to Auger Aliassime in the semi-finals in Rotterdam this month and they set up a reunion with victories in Marseille on Saturday (February 19).

A third successive win over a French opponent booked world number seven Rublev's place in the final as he saw off Benjamin Bonzi in three sets.

Bonzi, playing in his first Tour-level semi-final, threatened an upset, but Rublev raised his game in the final set to secure a 6-3 4-6 6-3 win.

"[Coming into] this week I was really motivated," Rublev said afterwards. "I was so excited to compete, to try to play at a good level, to win some matches and it's my first final of the season so I''m really happy and we will see what happens tomorrow [Sunday].

"It was super tough. Benjamin is playing really great this year, he beat great players this week and I'm happy to be in the final."

Auger Aliassime, fresh off winning his maiden ATP Tour crown in Rotterdam, progressed to another final with a 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-5) defeat of Roman Safiullin.

The Canadian needed two hours and 27 minutes and a pair of tie-breaks to see off the world number 163 but can now look forward to a 10th career final.

MORE ANDREY RUBLEV NEWS

Story first published: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 2:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 20, 2022
