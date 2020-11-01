Rublev beats Sonego to win Vienna Open and reach ATP Finals

The Russian wrapped up the win at the Wiener Stadthalle in an hour and 19 minutes on Sunday as he clinched his fifth ATP title of the season.

Unheralded Sonego, ranked at number 42 in the world, had reached the final in the wake of a shock quarter-final win over world number Novak Djokovic but could not repeat the feat against a clinical Rublev.

"This tournament is really special for me because my grandma was also Austrian, so I have Austrian blood," Rublev said during the trophy presentation.

Italian Sonego found no way past Rublev's serve as he failed to inflict a single break.

It ensured Rublev ended the tournament without once surrendering his serve in 38 games – becoming the first player to achieve the feat in an ATP tournament since Alex de Minaur reeled off 42 games at Atlanta in 2019.

Rublev moved to the top of the ATP Tour titles leaderboard, one ahead of Djokovic, and will make his first appearance at the Finals in London later this month.

He became the seventh player to qualify for the November 15-22 event, where he will join Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev.

The world number eight seized advantage in the first set when, with the score locked at 2-2, Sonego made two forehand errors which enabled Rublev to break.

Rublev offered two break points when serving for the first set, yet Sonego was unable to take that chance.

Sonego battled gamely in the second set, but at 4-4 his backhand let him down and Rublev was ruthless as he closed out victory.