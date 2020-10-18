Rublev set for career-high ranking after downing Coric in St Petersburg

St Petersburg, October 18: Andrey Rublev earned an early birthday present as a 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 triumph over Borna Coric at the St Petersburg Open final ensured he will move to a career-high ranking on Monday.
The Russian earned a fourth ATP title of a fine 2020 season on home court and will be ranked eighth in the world when the new standings are released.
That will come just a day before Rublev, who climbed into the qualification spots for the ATP Finals with his victory against Denis Shapovalov in the semi-finals, turns 23.
It was certainly a hard-fought win for Rublev, now a six-time ATP singles champion, given he was 2-5 down in a first-set tie-breaker.
But five straight points caught Coric cold and the Croatian surrendered the only break of the match in game five of the second set to leave Rublev celebrating.
