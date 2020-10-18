Rublev set for career-high ranking after downing Coric in St Petersburg

The Russian earned a fourth ATP title of a fine 2020 season on home court and will be ranked eighth in the world when the new standings are released.

That will come just a day before Rublev, who climbed into the qualification spots for the ATP Finals with his victory against Denis Shapovalov in the semi-finals, turns 23.

It was certainly a hard-fought win for Rublev, now a six-time ATP singles champion, given he was 2-5 down in a first-set tie-breaker.

But five straight points caught Coric cold and the Croatian surrendered the only break of the match in game five of the second set to leave Rublev celebrating.