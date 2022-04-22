Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Rublev: Wimbledon ban on Russian and Belarusian players is 'complete discrimination'

By
Andrey Rublev
Andrey Rublev has accused the All England Lawn Tennis Club of discrimination.

London, April 22: Andrey Rublev says Wimbledon's ban on Russian and Belarusian players is "complete discrimination" and does not make sense.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club this week announced that players from the two nations are prohibited from competing in the event following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Rublev is one of three top-10 players, alongside compatriot Daniil Medvedev and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, who has been blocked from playing at SW19 in June.

World number one Novak Djokovic labelled the decision "crazy", while Billie Jean King and governing bodies ATP and WTA have also called for a rethink.

Rublev, whose best finish at Wimbledon came last year when reaching round four, believes there is a more logical solution.

"What is happening now is complete discrimination against us," he told reporters after beating Jiri Lehecka on Thursday to progress to the Serbia Open quarter-finals.

"The reasons they gave us had no sense, they were not logical. Banning Russian or Belarusian players... will not change anything.

"To give all the prize money would have a more positive effect to humanitarian help, to the families who are suffering, to the kids who are suffering.

"I think that would do something. Tennis will, in that case, be the first and only sport who donates that amount of money and it will be Wimbledon so they will take all the glory."

The Belarusian Tennis Federation released a statement on Thursday stating it is seeking legal advice regarding the decision to ban their players from Wimbledon.

"Such destructive actions in no way contribute to the resolution of conflicts but only incite hatred and intolerance on a national basis," the governing body said.

Comments

MORE ANDREY RUBLEV NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL | Warner enjoys opening with Shaw
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, April 22, 2022, 14:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 22, 2022
Recent Tournaments
Apr 17, 2022 - Apr 24, 2022
ATP Serbia Open:Mens Singles
Apr 16, 2022 - Apr 24, 2022
ATP Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell:Mens Singles
Apr 17, 2022 - Apr 24, 2022
ATP San Marcos Open Aguascalientes:Mens Singles
Apr 17, 2022 - Apr 24, 2022
ATP Split Open:Mens Singles
Apr 17, 2022 - Apr 24, 2022
ATP TK Sparta Prague Open:Mens Singles
Apr 17, 2022 - Apr 24, 2022
ATP Tallahassee Tennis Challenger:Mens Singles
+More

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments