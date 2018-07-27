Got to be careful what you say in DC! - Murray appears to mock Trump at Citi Open

Murray, who pulled out of Wimbledon following his return from injury, has accepted a wildcard to the ATP World Tour event in Washington DC.

And as he trained this week, the Briton appeared to mock Trump's comments on freedom of speech, which include criticism of NFL players not standing for the national anthem.

"Pumped to be back in the big W," Murray posted on Instagram, alongside a picture of him on court in the capital.

"Got to be careful what you say around these parts nowadays, though. #freespeech #fakenews"