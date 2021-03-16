Andy Murray set for Miami Open after being granted wildcard

Murray has not played on the ATP Tour since last month's Rotterdam Open, where the three-time major champion lost to Andrey Rublev in the round of 16.

But Murray – who won the ATP 1000 event in 2009 and 2013 – is set to end his Miami absence, having undergone hip surgeries in 2018 and 2019.

"It's a city I love, and I've spent a lot of time here over the last 15 years, I feel comfortable," the 33-year-old, who sat out the Australian Open after testing positive for coronavirus, told PEOPLE Magazine.

"But over the next few months, I want to play matches — especially against the top players — work on my game and climb the rankings. I want to get back playing a sport I love."

Happiest of Mondays! @andy_murray Can't wait to see you on the court! https://t.co/AlJIqiLASB — Miami Open (@MiamiOpen) March 15, 2021

Murray added: "The last few years has been really hard. After the operation, there were no guarantees I would play again, but I've been working very hard on my conditioning and over the last few months I've felt the best I have for years.

"I'll need to be mindful of my schedule moving forward but I'm excited to be back competing — with a metal hip."

"But every match feels like progress and I'm learning from each one," he continued.

The Miami Open will get underway at Hard Rock Stadium on March 24 after the tournament was cancelled last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is exciting to see Andy back in Miami," Miami Open Tournament Director James Blake said.

"As someone who has had to battle back from injuy during his career, I understand and respect all the hard work Andy has put in to get back on tour."